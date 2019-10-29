Maxfield out of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with leg issue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ARCADIA, Calif. — Maxfield has been scratched from the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile because of an unspecified issue with his right front leg.

Trainer Brendan Walsh and Jimmy Bell, president of Godolphin USA, say they noticed the 2-year-old colt wasn’t himself when he went to train at Santa Anita on Tuesday.

Bell says it could be something as simple as a bruised foot, but they want to be protective of the colt.

Maxfield was the 3-1 third choice for the 1 1/16-mile Juvenile, the highlight of Friday’s card at the two-day world championships.

His defection reduces the Juvenile field to eight horses, its smallest since nine ran in 2012 at Santa Anita.

Maxfield is unbeaten in two career starts, including a 5+-length victory in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland on Oct. 5.

“We have a great horse on our hands,” Bell said, “and we look very much forward to next year.”