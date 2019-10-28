American Pharoah continues his racing legacy as current leading freshman sire

Four years after becoming the first horse ever to win the “Grand Slam” of American horse racing, American Pharoah continues making waves in horse racing as the current top freshman sire. His first crop of foals, now 2 years old, has earned a total of over $1.5 million in their first year of racing. Of the 162 offspring he sired in his first year at stud, several are expected to run in the 2019 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Santa Anita on Future Stars Friday (Nov. 1 from 4-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Two of his top progeny, Another Miracle and Four Wheel Drive, are set to run in the Juvenile Turf Sprint on Friday.

The undefeated Four Wheel Drive is fresh off his G3 Futurity Stakes win at Belmont Park on Oct. 6. The bay Wesley Ward-trained colt is out of Funfair (More Than Ready) and originally sold for $525,000 at Fasig-Tipton as a yearling.

Another Miracle, out of Retracable (Medaglia d’Oro) finished behind his half-brother in the Futurity Stakes, taking fifth. Earlier in the summer, he broke his maiden in his second start and then won the Skidmore Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 16.

Follow American Pharoah’s first crop, including Another Miracle and Four Wheel Drive, from the 2018 Keeneland September Yearling Sale to the present in NBC Sports Film’s one-hour documentary “Born to Run” on Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. ET—only six days before the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Jessamine Stakes (G2) winner Sweet Melania is expected to run in the Juvenile Fillies Turf. American Theorem was line to run in the Juvenile or the Juvenile Turf, but has since been ruled out of the Juvenile, with trainer George Papaprodromou saying, “I don’t feel my horse is 100 percent. I don’t want to run against the best in the world if he’s not. I want to do the right thing, not push him.”

After becoming the 12th horse to win the Triple Crown (the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes), American Pharoah put the finishing touches on his racing legacy with one final win in the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland in the highest-rated Breeders’ Cup telecast in 20 years.

He retired to Coolmore’s Ashford Stud ahead of the 2016 breeding season. His stud fee is unlisted, but he earned approximately $32 million in his first year at Ashford.

Just weeks ago at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale, a bay American Pharoah filly out of Leslie’s Lady sold for a record $8.2 million—the highest for any filly and the fourth-most expensive horse to come through the sale.

Watch NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 Breeders’ Cup starting with Future Stars Friday on Nov. 1 from 4-8 p.m. ET (NBCSN) and continuing with Championship Saturday on Nov. 2 from 3:30-9 p.m. ET (NBCSN until 8, NBC from 8-9).