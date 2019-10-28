2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic post positions announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Breeders’ Cup will cap off a dramatic and historic year of horse racing with its marquee race on Saturday, November 2 from Santa Anita Park. Post time is set for 8:44 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic is one of the richest races on the globe, drawing top horses from across the world. Open to any horse over the age of 3, the 1 1/4-mile dirt race was where American Pharoah became the first horse ever to win the “Grand Slam” of horse racing with his 2015 Triple Crown and Classic wins.

Bob Baffert’s McKinzie opens as the favorite despite switching away from longtime jockey Mike Smith and taking second to fellow Classic competitor Mongolian Groom in the Awesome Again Stakes.

On the 10th anniversary of Zenyatta becoming the first female to win the Classic, Bill Mott’s mare Elate will attempt to follow in her footsteps. Elate is the first female to enter the Classic since Beholder (2015; scratch) and the first female to run in it since Havre de Grace (2011; 4th).

Below are the post positions for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic, including opening odds as of October 28.

1. Math Wizard (30-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

2. Seeking the Soul (20-1)

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

3. Owendale (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Javier Castellano

4. War of Will (20-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

5. Yoshida *JPN (8-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Mike Smith

6. Elate (6-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

7. Higher Power (6-1)

Trainer: John Sadler

Jockey: Flavien Prat

8. McKinzie (3-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Joel Rosario

9. Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Trainer: Enebish Ganbat

Jockey: Abel Cedillo

10. Vino Rosso (4-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

11. Code of Honor (4-1)

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Jockey: John Velazquez

