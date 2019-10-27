South Africa ekes out 19-16 win over Wales, reach RWC final

By NBC Sports StaffOct 27, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
YOKOHAMA, Japan — It was attritional, it was error-strewn, it was mostly an ugly kick-fest. It was pretty much exactly what was forecast.

The Springboks won’t care: They’re into the Rugby World Cup final again.

In a semifinal match that will not be fondly remembered, South Africa eked out a 19-16 victory over Wales to set up a title match against England in Yokohama. It’s a rematch of the 2007 final won by the Springboks in Paris for their second and most recent world title.

Just like 12 years ago, they’ll be relying on their physicality, set-piece strength and structured game to get them through.