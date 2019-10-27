Chiefs vs. Packers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football

Who’s Playing Sunday Night

Green Bay Packers (6-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Click here to see the full 2019 Sunday Night Football schedule

NFL Game Preview

The Green Bay Packers will look to extend their 3-game winning streak as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will be without Patrick Mahomes, as the 2018 MVP has been ruled out with a knee injury by head coach Andy Reid. With Mahomes sidelined, Matt Moore is scheduled to take his place at quarterback for the Chiefs. In a 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7, Moore threw for 117 yards and a touchdown to WR Tyreek Hill. The Packers are coming off a 42-24 win against the Oakland Raiders in a game where QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 429 yards and five TDs, with an additional rushing touchdown.

Fantasy Football

Davante Adams is doubtful to play with a toe injury, leaving Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Allen Lazard as Green Bay’s top remaining wide receivers. According to Hayden Winks at Rotoworld, TE Jimmy Graham remains a red zone target if Adams is ruled out. For the Chiefs, WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce remain top fantasy options at their positions. For all of Week 8’s positional rankings, check out Rotoworld.

How to Watch

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Date: Sunday, September 27

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Tickets: Click here to purchase tickets for Packers at Chiefs