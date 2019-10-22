Second-seeded Zverev loses to Fritz at Swiss Indoors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BASEL, Switzerland — Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday, losing 7-6 (7), 6-4 to Taylor Fritz.

Zverev led 4-0 in the first-set tiebreaker and later held a set point before Fritz took his chance to clinch it with an ace.

The 31st-ranked American got the only service break of the match in the third game of the second set and converted his first match point with a two-handed backhand winner.

The loss rules out a possible final for Zverev against top-seeded Roger Federer, who part owns the agency which manages the sixth-ranked German’s career.

The defeat also harms Zverev’s chances of defending his ATP Finals title next month. He is seventh in the season-long standings to advance to the eight-man event in London.

In Federer’s half of the draw, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini both advanced Tuesday.

Tsitsipas beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 7-6 (6) and Fognini eased past qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-2, 6-4.

Federer next plays Wednesday against Radu Albot, after the 49th-ranked Moldovan won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Dusan Lajovic.

In a match of zero break point chances, 37th-ranked Reilly Opelka beat No. 38 Cristian Garrin 7-6 (5), 7-6 (10).

The 22-year-old American had 27 aces in his victory and dropped only one point when landing his first serve.