Astros-Nationals World Series tickets already close to $500 each

The World Series is set. The Houston Astros will try to win their second title in three years, while the Washington Nationals will try to win their first.

But will you be there to watch it? Tickets are currently available on StubHub. (If you’ve got nearly $500/per ticket.)

The series opens Tuesday in Houston after the Astros clinched the American League Championship Series on Saturday night with a 6-4 win against the New York Yankees in Game 6.

They’ll start ace Gerrit Cole, who hasn’t lost since late May.

The Nationals, who swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS, will likely counter with their own ace, Max Scherzer, though they haven’t announced it yet.

2019 World Series

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Houston

First pitch: 8:08 pm ET

Broadcaster: FOX