Seppi beats Garin at Kremlin Cup, Mannarino wins

MOSCOW (AP) Italian veteran Andreas Seppi saved two match points before beating Christian Garin 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) Monday to reach the second round of the Kremlin Cup.

The 35-year-old Seppi faced the match points when trailing 6-5 in the second set against the fifth-seeded Chilean. In the decider, Seppi needed six match points to close out the win.

Seppi will play either Roberto Carballes Baena or Ricardas Berankis in the second round.

Seventh-seeded Adrian Mannarino beat Damir Dzumhur 7-6 (2), 6-0, and qualifier Lukas Rosol upset Juan Ignacio Londero 6-7 (4) 7-6 (7), 6-3 after saving a match point in the second-set tiebreaker.

In the women’s draw, sixth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova won her first-round match 6-1, 7-5 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, while Svetlana Kuznetsova lost 6-2, 6-3 to Karolina Muchova.