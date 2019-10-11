American teenager Coco Gauff reaches semifinals for 1st time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LINZ, Austria (AP) American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA semifinal match by beating top-seeded Kiki Bertens 7-6 (1), 6-4 Friday at the Upper Austria Ladies.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, earned her first win over a top-10 player against the eighth-ranked Bertens.

Gauff called Linz “my little lucky place.”

“Today was my first top-10 win, so I’m super proud of myself for that,” Gauff said.

Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the semifinals at a WTA event since Nicole Vaidisova won in Tashkent in 2004. She will next play Andrea Petkovic, who beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1.

Eighth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-4, and Jelena Ostapenko defeated Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1.