Argentina slice apart US 47-17 to send off Leguizamon

KUMAGAYA, Japan (AP) — Qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup wasn’t enough to pump up Argentina.

What did get the juices running, though, was the last game in a Pumas jersey for flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

So the Pumas played the United States on Wednesday for their only survivor from the 2007 semifinal team, and gave him a send-off any retiring rugby player would have enjoyed.

Argentina sliced and diced the United States 47-17 in rugby-mad Kumagaya, completing its World Cup campaign and reaffirming its supremacy in the Americas.

The first team to finish its pool matches, the Pumas fell short of a fourth consecutive quarterfinal berth after losses to France and England, but by securing third in Pool A will head home gifting the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad automatic qualification.

“Qualifying for France wasn’t in our heads today,” coach Mario Ledesma said. “We wanted to play better, we wanted to do on the field what we practiced, and to do it for him.”