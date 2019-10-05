Colt euthanized after ‘catastrophic injury’ at Keeneland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland says a colt has been euthanized after being severely injured in a race, and a filly suffered an injury and was vanned back to the barn after another race on opening day of the track’s fall meet.

The track says Stella D’Oro was euthanized Friday after suffering “a catastrophic injury” in the fourth race. Keeneland’s equine safety director, Dr. George Mundy, said in a news release the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating. Keeneland will also conduct an independent review.

The release said Fast Dreamer was vanned off after the fifth race after sustaining an injury to her right front leg.