Japan upsets Ireland in another Rugby World Cup shocker

Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 7:12 AM EDT
SHIZUOKA, Japan (AP) — The Miracle of Brighton has a sequel. Japan shook up the Rugby World Cup with another seismic result in beating Ireland 19-12 on Saturday.

Finding Ireland vulnerable on the edges through its zippy backs, and employing suffocating line speed that checked the Irish attack, Japan pulled off what some many consider an even bigger surprise than their famed defeat of South Africa in the 2015 World Cup in Brighton, England, one of sport’s great upsets.

Ireland, unlike the Springboks four years, weren’t taking the Japanese lightly. They knew exactly what was coming, and a team that was ranked No. 1 just a week ago, a team that averaged 48 points against Japan, was overcome and kept to zero in the second half.