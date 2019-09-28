September 28, 2019

Sabalenka beats Riske to keep her title at Wuhan Open
Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT
Aryna Sabalenka beat unseeded American Alison Riske 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the Wuhan Open final on Saturday to become the tournament's first back-to-back champion. [more]