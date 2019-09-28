Aryna Sabalenka beat unseeded American Alison Riske 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the Wuhan Open final on Saturday to become the tournament's first back-to-back champion. [more]
September 28, 2019
De Minaur faces Mannarino in Zhuhai final
Seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-2 to reach the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday. [more]
No upset here: Springboks beat RWC's lowest-ranked team 57-3
South Africa restored some order at the Rugby World Cup by putting away Namibia 57-3 on Saturday. [more]