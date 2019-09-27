NBC Sports Predictor Official Rules

UPDATE NOTICE: These Official Rules have been updated and are effective as of September 29, 2019. The Scoring and Winner Notification sections have been updated. For any Contest Entries submitted prior to September 29, 2019, the most recent version of the Official Rules published prior to September 29, 2019 shall apply.

NBC Sports Predictor Platform

OFFICIAL RULES

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The NBC Sports Predictor Platform (the “Platform”) consists of the Website (defined below) and App (defined below), through which registered users may enter individual contests (each a “Contest”) that correspond to various, real-world sporting or other events (“Games”). Each Contest will consist of an entry period (each an “Entry Period”; collectively, “Entry Periods”) that will start when the Contest is available to enter on the Platform (“Entry Period Start Time”) and will end at a specified time (“Entry Period End Time”). All times in the Platform refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Platform is subject all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the fifty (50) United States, (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and the age of majority in their state of residence as of the Entry Period Start Time for the Contest in which entrant intends to enter. Officers, directors, and employees of Contest Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win any Contest in the Platform. Contest Entities, as referenced herein, shall include Boom Fantasy, 530 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10018, NBC Sports Group, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT 06902, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), prize provider(s) identified on the Platform, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Platform.

You are not eligible to enter or win any Contest in the Platform if: (a) by virtue of your affiliation or employment with another company operating in the fantasy sports or sports gaming industry, you have or have had access to that company’s pre-release, non-public, or confidential data or other information that is not available to all other entrants of the Contest that may provide you an advantage in any such Contest in the Platform; (b) you are an official, referee, coach or professional athlete, or agent of any official, referee, coach or professional athlete, whose performance may be used to determine the outcome of any Contest in the Platform; or (c) you are a commissioner, owner or employee of a professional sports league/association or its member teams, including team management, team support personnel, and other individuals.

TO ENTER: To enter a Contest on the Platform, during the applicable Contest Entry Period, either (i) visit https://predictor.nbcsports.com/ (the “Website”) and follow the provided instructions to become a registered user on the Platform, or (ii) visit the application store on your mobile device, search for the “NBC Sports Predictor” application, and follow the instructions to download and install the NBC Sports Predictor application (the “App”) and become a registered user on the Platform. Entrants must agree to the Platform’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy to become a registered user and to enter any Contest on the Platform. Limit one (1) user registration per person.

Once you have become a registered user on the Platform, visit the Platform “Lobby,” select the Contest which you intend to enter and follow the provided instructions to complete and submit the applicable Contest entry form (the “Entry”). Each Contest will be conducted among and between all eligible Entries received during the corresponding Entry Period. Entries must be received before the end of an Entry Period to be eligible for the corresponding Contest. Entry Period Start Time and Entry Period End Time for each Contest may vary. All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Contests, Games, Entry Periods, and Entry Period Start Times and Entry Period End Times are subject to change at the discretion of Sponsors and/or the Leagues. Eligibility restrictions may apply and vary by Contest, as provided in a Contest’s Information Pages (defined below).

You may submit only one (1) Entry for each Contest, unless otherwise specified in a Contest’s Information Pages (defined below). Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to any Contest in the Platform. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, suspect, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. “Receipt” of an Entry only occurs when Sponsors’ servers record an entrant’s registration information and Entry during the corresponding Entry Period. Screen shots, printouts or any other purported “proof” or “evidence” of entry or winning whatsoever, in lieu of Sponsors’ validation process, shall not be binding under any circumstances. Proof of submission (such as an automated receipt, screen shots, electronic mail, etc.) shall not constitute proof of actual receipt of Entry for purposes of these Official Rules. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account, Google account, or email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of a Facebook account is defined as the person who is assigned to a Facebook account by https://www.facebook.com/. “Authorized account holder” of a Google account is defined as the person who is assigned to a Google account by https://www.google.com/. “Authorized account holder” of an email address is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

Data rates may apply to an Entry submitted via your web-enabled mobile device. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to our Privacy Policy.

SCORING AND WINNER NOTIFICATION: For each Contest, entrants will submit Entries relating to certain Game(s), as instructed and provided on the Platform and each Contest’s entry, scoring, rules, FAQ, prizes, and/or other applicable pages on the Platform (“Information Pages”). Entries will be scored based upon the objective criteria described in a Contest’s Information Pages. Scoring may vary by Contest.

For each Contest, winners (each a “Winner”; collectively, “Winners”) will be determined based on the scoring results of such Contest, as provided on each Contest’s Information Pages and subject to verification of eligibility, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. There may be multiple potential Winners for each Contest. The number of potential Winners for each Contest may vary.

On or about two (2) days after the end of each Entry Period, or at any other time designated in the respective Contest, potential Winners will be notified through the Platform and/or at the Facebook account, Google account, or email address submitted at the time of registration or Entry. Contest results and Winners’ names and/or registered usernames may also be posted on the Platform. Sponsors may share potential Winners’ names and contact information with Contest Entities and/or any prize provider(s), as applicable, if necessary. Potential Winners may be required at any time to provide Contest Entities with additional documentation and/or information to verify their identity and provide proof that all eligibility requirements have been met (collectively, “Eligibility Information”). Such Eligibility Information may include, without limitation, Winner’s date of birth, residential address, social security number, and an executed Form W-9. Potential Winners may also be required at any time to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Contest Documents”). Eligibility Information and Contest Documents must be provided and/or returned and executed upon Sponsors’ request. Noncompliance may result in disqualification from the Contest(s) or forfeiture of Prize(s), at Sponsors’ sole discretion. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or prize notification is unclaimed or returned as undeliverable, including, but not limited to, if the Winner fails to withdraw their Prize within a reasonable time as determined by Sponsors but in no event later than twelve (12) months from the date of last activity on the Platform, such potential Winner may be disqualified from the Contest(s) and/or have Prize(s) forfeited.

Contest results and Winner determination will be based on the outcome, statistics, gameplay, and/or results of the applicable Game(s) as of the time when final scoring is tabulated by Sponsors. Contest results will not be changed in light of official statistics adjustments made by the Leagues (defined below), though Sponsors reserve the right to make adjustments to Contest results based on errors or irregularities in their calculation of results or in the transmission of information to Sponsors from third parties. The Leagues are not responsible or liable for Contest scoring or results, or any decision of Sponsors in connection with such Contest scoring or results, including without limitation, changes to official Game statistics. The “Leagues,” as referenced herein, shall include the professional sports leagues and/or associations identified or referenced in connection with the Platform, their member teams and/or clubs, and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees. Sponsors, in their sole discretion, also may make adjustments in the event of noncompliance with these Official Rules. Sponsors have no obligation to delay the awarding of any Prize(s) in anticipation of any adjustment, and Sponsors reserve the right to reverse the awarding of Prize(s) in the event of any adjustment. Entrants agree to be bound by any such adjustments and to cooperate with Sponsors’ reasonable efforts to award Prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding with respect to all matters related to each Contest in the Platform.

To the extent that the Platform offers or displays scoring, standings, results, statistics, or other information relating to any Contest (“Live Information”), all such Live Information is unofficial and is offered for informational and/or entertainment purposes only.

PRIZES: Prizes (“Prizes”) may awarded to Winner(s) based on the scoring results of select Contests. Prizes may vary by Contest. Prize information for each Contest will appear on the Contest’s Information Pages.

Entrants may only win one (1) Prize in each Contest, unless otherwise specified in a Contest’s Information Pages. Prior to awarding any Prize, Sponsors may conduct checks for compliance with these Official Rules, eligibility and identity verification, evidence of fraud or other prohibited conduct (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). In the event that an entrant accumulates prizing with an Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of six hundred dollars ($600) or more in a single calendar year, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to such entrant for the ARV of Prize(s) for the year in which Prize(s) was won.

Prizes won in Contests may be viewed on your “My Account” page. Winners may request withdrawal of Prizes via verified PayPal account and/or mailed check. If you do not already have a PayPal account, you can go to http://www.paypal.com to create a free PayPal account. Winners’ first and last name needs to be an exact match to their PayPal account information and their PayPal account needs to be verified. Sponsors may also request additional information, including without limitation, Eligibility Information and Contest Documents, before a withdrawal request may be processed. In certain instances, such as those involving larger or non-monetary Prizes, Prizes may be distributed in an alternative manner at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

All details of Prize(s) will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion and are subject to change. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize(s) (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize(s) are the sole responsibility of Winner(s). Prize(s) cannot be transferred by Winner(s) and is valid only for the items awarded, with no substitution of Prize(s) by Winner(s). Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize(s), and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Prize(s) will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors. Prize(s) may be subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Restrictions may apply.

CONDITIONS: By entering any Contest on the Platform, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Contest Entities, the Leagues, and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Platform and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize(s) or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Platform and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize(s), including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize(s); (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on the Platform and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Platform itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from any Contest on the Platform or forfeiture of Prize(s) at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from the Platform or any Contest any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Platform or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Platform. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors do not warrant or make any representations of any kind with respect to the information provided through the Platform, including, without limitation, Live Information, and Sponsors shall not be responsible or liable for the accuracy, usefulness, or availability of such information, or for any errors or omissions in connection therewith. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend any Contest in the Platform or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Platform. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in any Contest in the Platform, void any Entries submitted by such entrant or potential entrant or disqualify such entrant or potential entrant from any Contest if such entrant or potential entrant engages in any conduct Sponsors, in their sole discretion, determine to be improper, unfair, fraudulent or otherwise adverse to the operation of the Platform or in any way detrimental to other entrants or potential entrants (“Improper Conduct”). If any entrant or potential entrant engages in any Improper Conduct (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion), Prizes may be delayed, withheld and/or forfeited, and Sponsors may require the return of any Prizes that have already been awarded. Improper Conduct includes, without limitation: violating or showing a disregard for these Official Rules; acting with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; tampering or attempting to tamper in any way with the Platform (or any computers, programs or networks associated with the Platform), any Contest’s entry process or the operation, gameplay and/or results of any Game or Contest; falsifying personal information, including information required to use the Platform, enter any Contest or win any Prize; violating eligibility requirements; or behaving in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Platform.

DISPUTES: THE PLATFORM AND CONTESTS ARE GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS STREAMLINED ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF (“JAMS RULES”). THE JAMS RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN NEW YORK. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN THE COUNTY OF NEW YORK. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of Winners, available after seven (7) days after the conclusion of any Contest, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received within sixty (60) days of the conclusion of such Contest to: NBC Sports Predictor Platform, NBC Sports Group, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT 06902.

NBC Sports trademarks, service marks and copyrights and the NBC Sports Predictor mark used herein are proprietary to NBCUniversal Media LLC. All rights reserved.

The NBC Sports Predictor Platform and Contests are not in any way affiliated with, or administered or endorsed by Facebook, Google, Android, or Apple.