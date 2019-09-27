Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya overcame sweltering heat and humidity to win the first gold medal of the 2019 world championships in a runaway marathon victory under the lights. [more]
September 27, 2019
Bettor wins $2.2 million on 6-race bet at GulfstreamLeave a comment
A bettor at Gulfstream Park turned a 20-cent, six-race wager into more than $2.2 million Friday. [more]
Trial set for former New Mexico athletic directorLeave a comment
A judge has set a trial date next year for former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs on embezzlement and other charges. [more]