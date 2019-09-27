September 27, 2019

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya overcame sweltering heat and humidity to win the first gold medal of the 2019 world championships in a runaway marathon victory under the lights. [more]