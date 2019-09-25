Bublik upsets Fritz at Chengdu Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHENGDU, China (AP) Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan upset sixth-seeded Taylor Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 at the Chengdu Open on Wednesday.

Bublik had 25 aces against his American opponent and saved four of five break points to advance to the Round of 16.

Denis Shapovalov also advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ricardas Berankas of Lithuania. The eighth-seeded Canadian saved all nine break points to set up a match against American qualifier Bradley Klahn.

Portugal’s Joao Sousa beat wild card Chung Hyeon 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and next faces second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Australia’s Jordan Thompson also went through with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vasek Pospisil of Canada.