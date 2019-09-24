Wozniacki, Kerber, Sevastova upset in Wuhan Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WUHAN, China — Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Anastasija Sevastova all fell to unseeded opponents in the first round of the Wuhan Open on Monday.

The 13th-seeded Wozniacki lost to Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan 7-6 (2), 6-1, 6-2. Hsieh lost the first-set tiebreaker but hit her stride in the second and third sets, cruising to a comfortable win over the former world No. 1.

Hsieh broke Wozniacki’s serve six times and saved eight of 10 break points. Wozniacki is 16-14 on the year.

Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig defeated the 11th-seeded Kerber 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1 in almost three hours.

After failing to convert two match points and dropping the second set, Puig regained her form in the third to oust the three-time Grand Slam winner.

Puig now has a 3-3 lifetime record against Kerber, including a win in the final of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

American Christina McHale ousted No. 14 seed Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the round of 32.