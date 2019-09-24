Garin upsets seventh-seeded Edmund in Chengdu Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHENGDU, China — Christian Garin of Chile defeated seventh-seeded Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Chengdu Open on Monday.

Garin broke Edmund’s serve four times on his way to victory over the top-ranked British player.

It was the fourth loss in a row for Edmund, and third consecutive in the first round.

Fellow British player Daniel Evans beat Bai Yan of China 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4), while American Bradley Klahn defeated Jason Jung 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

In the Zhuhai Championships, eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-1, while Britain’s Cameron Norrie defeated Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-1, 6-4.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray will begin his Zhuhai campaign on Tuesday against American Tennys Sandgren. Murray has won five of his 45 tour-level titles in China.