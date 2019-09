Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the NFL’s all-time greats had his eyes on another sport headed into the weekend.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a video to hype up the Springboks, the South Africa national rugby team, before their first match in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 6-time Super Bowl champion will have to be up early to watch on Saturday as South Africa takes on New Zealand at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Watch the Rugby World Cup on NBC Sports Gold