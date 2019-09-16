13 ways the Bills’ first two Sundays mirrored each other

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On the first two weekends of the NFL season—Sept. 7-8 and Sept. 14-15—there was a sameness for the Buffalo Bills, who played road games against the Jets and the Giants in New Jersey on the first two Sundays of the season.

On two straight Saturdays, the Bills had a 2 p.m. departure on a United Airlines charter from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, flying to Newark International Airport.

On two straight Saturdays, the Bills checked into the Westin Jersey City shortly after 4 p.m.

On two straight Saturdays, quarterback Josh Allen checked into room 701 at the Westin Jersey City.

On two straight Saturdays, between 4:15 and 5:15 p.m., Bills coach Sean McDermott and a few key players had their network production meeting with the CBS TV crews doing the games in the Constellation Room on the fourth floor of the hotel.

On two straight Saturdays, Josh Allen ordered the barbecued ribs from room service for dinner.

On two straight Saturdays, at 8:30 p.m., McDermott convened the weekly team meeting in the hotel’s Newport 1 ballroom.

On two straight Sundays, the first of four team buses left the Westin Jersey City at 9:15 a.m. for the 25-minute ride to MetLife Stadium.

On two straight Sundays, the Bills kicked off minutes after 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, under mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the high seventies.

On two straight Sundays, Allen threw for 250 yards and change (254 against the Jets, 253 against the Giants).

On two straight Sundays, the Bills won road games in New Jersey.

On two straight Sundays, the Bills finished within a minute of the same time: at 4:14 p.m. against the Jets, at 4:13 p.m. against the Giants.

On two straight Sundays, the Bills’ United Airlines charter left Newark International Airport and landed back in Buffalo within five minutes of each other. Arrival last week: 7:27 p.m. Arrival this week: 7:22 p.m.

Read the rest of Football Morning in America by clicking here