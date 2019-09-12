American Pharoah filly sells for record $8.2 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) A filly by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has sold for a record $8.2 million in the final Book 1 session of Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale.

The price Wednesday was a September sale record for a filly and the auction’s fourth highest for a yearling. The filly is a half-sister to four-time Eclipse Award winner Beholder and Grade 1 stakes winners Mendelssohn and Into Mischief. Whisper Hill Farm bought the Clarkland-bred filly by dam Leslie’s Lady, who was sired by stakes winner Tricky Creek, with plans to train her in Florida.

Buyer Mandy Pope called the filly “perfectly balanced” in a release and added, “She’s gorgeous – not too big or small.”

Eight yearlings brought seven-figure prices on the third and final day of the premier session. Gross sales surpassed $65 million for 124 horses with an average price of more than $524,855.