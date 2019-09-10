Getty Images

Vinokourov could face jail for allegedly fixing cycling race

Associated PressSep 10, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT
BRUSSELS — Former Olympic cycling champion Alexandre Vinokourov and fellow rider Alexandr Kolobnev could face up to six months in jail after being accused of fixing the result of the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic race.

Both riders have denied accusations that Vinokourov paid Kolobnev 150,000 euros to let him win the race. A court in the city of Liege said Tuesday that a ruling will be announced on Oct. 8.

Judicial officials said prosecutors have also requested that Vinokourov pays a fine of 100,000 euros ($110,000). Kolobnev faces a fine of 50,000 euros.

Vinokourov won the 2006 Spanish Vuelta and four individual stages at the Tour de France between 2003-10. He was given a two-year ban after testing positive for blood doping at the 2007 Tour but came back to win the men’s road race at the 2012 London Olympics.

He now serves as team manager for Astana, where he spent much of his professional career.

Prosecutors also ordered the confiscation of 150,000 euros from Kolobnev’s bank account.

Fuglsang wins 16th Vuelta stage, Roglic adds to overall lead

Associated PressSep 10, 2019, 1:10 AM EDT
LENA, Spain — Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark made a solo charge on the final climb to win the 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Monday, while Primoz Roglic finished strong to increase his overall lead.

It was the first stage win in a Grand Tour race for Fuglsang, who finished 22 seconds in front of Tao Geoghegan Hart and 40 seconds ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez.

Roglic held on to the leader’s red jersey for the seventh straight day by fending off late attacks by his closest challengers, including Miguel Angel Lopez and Tadej Pogacar. They all finished nearly six minutes behind Fuglsang.

Roglic added 23 seconds to his lead over veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, who could not keep up on the final climb of the 144-kilometer (89-mile) stage that finished with a beyond-category summit at the Alto de la Cubilla.

Pogacar and Lopez were nearly four minutes off the overall lead.

On Tuesday, riders get their last rest day before facing the decisive stretch of the three-week Grand Tour race that finishes on Sunday in Madrid.

Slovenians Pogacar and Roglic dominate grueling Vuelta stage

Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
LOS MACHUCOS, Spain (AP) Two Slovenian friends took charge of the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, with youngster Tadej Pogacar wining the difficult 13th stage and Primoz Roglic crossing the line just behind him to increase his overall lead.

Pogacar and Roglic moved to the front during the grueling final climb at Los Machucos, getting past breakaway leader Pierre Latour with less than two kilometers (one mile) to go and finishing 27 seconds ahead of their closest chasers.

“It was a great day for Slovenian cycling to have the two of us at the front,” Roglic said. “We gave our whole until the finish. Tadej is of course a big talent with a big future. He is a good friend of mine, a nice guy, and a rival.”

Pogacar passed Roglic with less than one kilometer (half a mile) left and held on for his second stage win in this Vuelta. The 20-year-old rider from UAE Team Emirates also won the ninth stage.

“I can’t believe it’s my second stage win in my first Grand Tour. I’m extremely happy, so happy I can’t even describe it,” Pogacar said. “When I heard on the radio nobody was following me and Roglic, I realized it was a good opportunity. It’s difficult to go against Roglic, he’s really strong. So I’m very happy with what I’ve done today.”

Roglic, a former ski jumper riding with team Jumbo-Visma, opened a gap of 2 minutes, 25 seconds to Spaniard Alejandro Valverde in the general classification. Pogacar moved to third place overall but was more than three minutes behind Roglic.

Valverde was fourth in the 166-kilometer (103-mile) stage, behind Latour and ahead of Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana.

The stage started with the peloton going around the field at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. Riders then faced seven mountain passes.

They will get a relative break on Saturday in a 188-kilometer (117-mile) flat stage that will finish in Oviedo.

Pogacar teammate Fabio Aru didn’t race on Friday because of a muscle injury.