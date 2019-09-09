AP Photo

Kenin opens WTA’s Asian swing with win over Paquet

Sep 9, 2019
ZHENGZHOU, China — Sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin started the WTA’s Asian swing with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Chloe Paquet at the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Monday.

The 20-year-old American rallied from a break down in the second set to clinch the first-round win and advance to a possible match against another French player, Alize Cornet.

“I think I did a good job overall,” said Kenin, who saved three break points while trailing 4-3 in the second set before reeling off three straight games to clinch the match. “I’m happy to have started the Asian swing pretty solid.”

The $1.5 million premier-level tournament in China’s Henan province is among the first this month in the region.

Seventh-seeded Petra Martic advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini, and No. 8 Caroline Garcia beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova is the tournament’s top seed, and three-time major champion Angelique Kerber is playing on a wildcard entry.

Medvedev earns U.S. Open cheers during, after loss to Nadal

Sep 9, 2019
NEW YORK — Imagine this a week ago: U.S. Open fans going crazy for Daniil Medvedev.

The guy who they loved to boo, who defiantly told them the more they jeered him, the more he would win, was suddenly hearing cheers Sunday.

Medvedev earned them with the way he played.

And with how he acted.

A spirited effort on the court was followed by humble words after it, as he congratulated Rafael Nadal and saluted the crowd following his 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 loss in his first Grand Slam final.

“I mean, was amazing match. It’s an amazing story,” Medvedev said. “All this summer is amazing for me. I will remember every moment of it.”

The 23-year-old Russian was humorous during his postmatch remarks, providing a little more entertainment to a crowd that had already been treated to 4 hours, 50 minutes of it during a riveting match that seemed would be over much, much earlier.

Nadal had won the first sets and then broke Medvedev’s serve for a 3-2 lead in the third. Nobody had come back to win from two sets down in the U.S. Open final in 70 years, and Nadal had lost only once in a Grand Slam tournament when he had that lead.

But Medvedev kept fighting, aided by a crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium that wanted to stay a little longer.

Turns out, they stayed a lot longer.

“Amazing performance and he will learn from this to be stronger and stronger,” said Gilles Cervara, Medvedev’s coach. “It was a great match. We are very disappointed because we felt that he could do it finally in the fifth set.”

Medvedev broke Nadal’s serve in the final game of both the third and fourth sets, and even when it seemed he was out of it in the fifth he refused to give in easily. He broke when Nadal served for the match at 5-2, and had another chance to break in the final game before Nadal finally closed it out.

By then, some fans were even chanting Medvedev’s name.

“I was fighting for every point. I think they appreciated it,” Medvedev said.

“I knew I have to leave my heart out there for them, also. For myself first of all, but for them, also. I think they saw it and they appreciate it.”

He then had fans standing and cheering with his remarks during the trophy ceremony – a far cry from his third-round match , when one fan was seen on camera extending his middle finger toward him. Medvedev had drawn their ire for a series of antics on the court, first snatching the towel from a ballperson, then tossing his racket in the direction of the chair umpire, and finally flashing his middle finger next to his forehead.

When Medvedev trolled them during his postmatch interview that night, arms extended to encourage more boos, he seemed to assure himself a permanent place – at least for the rest of this tournament – on the fans’ list of players they love to hate.

But he was contrite afterward and vowed to be a better person.

He’s already a good player. Medvedev reached the final of four straight hard-court tournaments to move into the top five in the rankings, with his performance at Flushing Meadows his best by far in a major.

“Tonight everybody saw why he’s the No. 4 player in the world already although he’s 23 years old,” Nadal said.

So though Medvedev said he tends to be critical of himself, he had to agree with his new fans that applauded a job well done.

“Have to give myself credit,” he said. “I hope I grew a lot doing these things. But I need to continue and I need to be better.”

Bianca Andreescu: U.S. Open winner with big future

Sep 8, 2019
NEW YORK — Bianca Andreescu had the U.S. Open trophy in her hands and one thought going through her mind.

Don’t mess it up.

For the first time in two weeks in Flushing Meadows, the 19-year-old looked confused on the court.

“I was so clueless out there,” she recalled with a laugh.

This moment, with more than 20,000 people watching inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and who knows how many more clapping along back home in Canada, was too important to get wrong. So before Andreescu hoisted the hardware she earned Saturday with her 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serena Williams, she leaned toward a tournament official and asked which side was the front.

“I just wanted to make sure so I didn’t look like an idiot,” Andreescu said.

Chances are, she’ll do fine in the future. With her game – and her guts – Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion could have many more opportunities to win major titles.

Just ask Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who referred to Andreescu as a “future No. 1.”

“With her character and mindset, for sure she’s going to win several Grand Slams,” Mouratoglou said.

Williams has won 23 of them, one shy of the record, and with all that experience and the home-court advantage, many people considered Andreescu’s victory an upset.

Truth is, it’s never a surprise when she wins.

She hasn’t been on the short end of a completed match in six months, losing only when she had to stop playing in one match because of a shoulder injury. Andreescu is 34-4 this year with one major and two other prestigious tournament titles, a record that compared to Rafael Nadal’s as he prepared to play in the men’s final.

“I don’t think I’ve lost a match since March, so my confidence is skyrocketing right now,” said Andreescu, who will rise to No. 5 in the rankings. “I just don’t want to take anything for granted because there’s going to be weeks where you’re going to lose, so right now I’m just on cloud nine and hopefully I can just keep the momentum going.”

She couldn’t even get into main draw of the U.S. Open last year after losing in qualifying. But Andreescu thought she could be headed for big things right from the start of this season, when she reached the final of her first event in New Zealand. Then she won the title in Indian Wells in March, before the shoulder injuries that forced her to miss most of the spring and summer seasons.

Andreescu said she didn’t have much faith in herself during those times, relying on her parents and her team to keep her spirits up.

“Also, I mean, it’s part of life going through situations like that,” Andreescu said. “It’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows, so I just tried to embrace it as much as I could. I tried to learn different things about myself and just about how I can get better as a player and as a person, and I really believed that there were going to be good times ahead, because I think when you believe in that then all those tough times are worth it.”

Andreescu finally was able to return to the WTA Tour in time for her home tournament last month in Toronto, where she won the title when Williams had to stop playing in the final because of back spasms. But she had to go the distance to beat Williams on Saturday, playing through a deafening crowd during Williams’ second-set comeback that Andreescu felt was even louder than the ones at the Toronto Raptors’ playoff games she attended this spring on their way to the NBA title.

“We The North” – the Raptors’ slogan – has given way to “She The North.”

Andreescu played “mostly fearless for a big part of the match. A big, big part of the match,” said Sylvain Bruneau, her coach.

“She could have been a little bit intimidated for many reasons. Serena, the stadium, the world is watching.”

But Andreescu wasn’t, even though she was playing in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament.

Bruneau also was confused during another award presentation later Saturday night, when the coach of the winning player is given a replica trophy. As he posed for pictures with Andreescu, someone had to tell him to turn the trophy around because he had the wrong side facing forward.

“I’m not used to this,” he said.

“Well, get used to it,” Andreescu responded.