AP Photo

Bianca Andreescu: U.S. Open winner with big future

Associated PressSep 8, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — Bianca Andreescu had the U.S. Open trophy in her hands and one thought going through her mind.

Don’t mess it up.

For the first time in two weeks in Flushing Meadows, the 19-year-old looked confused on the court.

“I was so clueless out there,” she recalled with a laugh.

This moment, with more than 20,000 people watching inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and who knows how many more clapping along back home in Canada, was too important to get wrong. So before Andreescu hoisted the hardware she earned Saturday with her 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serena Williams, she leaned toward a tournament official and asked which side was the front.

“I just wanted to make sure so I didn’t look like an idiot,” Andreescu said.

Chances are, she’ll do fine in the future. With her game – and her guts – Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion could have many more opportunities to win major titles.

Just ask Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who referred to Andreescu as a “future No. 1.”

“With her character and mindset, for sure she’s going to win several Grand Slams,” Mouratoglou said.

Williams has won 23 of them, one shy of the record, and with all that experience and the home-court advantage, many people considered Andreescu’s victory an upset.

Truth is, it’s never a surprise when she wins.

She hasn’t been on the short end of a completed match in six months, losing only when she had to stop playing in one match because of a shoulder injury. Andreescu is 34-4 this year with one major and two other prestigious tournament titles, a record that compared to Rafael Nadal’s as he prepared to play in the men’s final.

“I don’t think I’ve lost a match since March, so my confidence is skyrocketing right now,” said Andreescu, who will rise to No. 5 in the rankings. “I just don’t want to take anything for granted because there’s going to be weeks where you’re going to lose, so right now I’m just on cloud nine and hopefully I can just keep the momentum going.”

She couldn’t even get into main draw of the U.S. Open last year after losing in qualifying. But Andreescu thought she could be headed for big things right from the start of this season, when she reached the final of her first event in New Zealand. Then she won the title in Indian Wells in March, before the shoulder injuries that forced her to miss most of the spring and summer seasons.

Andreescu said she didn’t have much faith in herself during those times, relying on her parents and her team to keep her spirits up.

“Also, I mean, it’s part of life going through situations like that,” Andreescu said. “It’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows, so I just tried to embrace it as much as I could. I tried to learn different things about myself and just about how I can get better as a player and as a person, and I really believed that there were going to be good times ahead, because I think when you believe in that then all those tough times are worth it.”

Andreescu finally was able to return to the WTA Tour in time for her home tournament last month in Toronto, where she won the title when Williams had to stop playing in the final because of back spasms. But she had to go the distance to beat Williams on Saturday, playing through a deafening crowd during Williams’ second-set comeback that Andreescu felt was even louder than the ones at the Toronto Raptors’ playoff games she attended this spring on their way to the NBA title.

“We The North” – the Raptors’ slogan – has given way to “She The North.”

Andreescu played “mostly fearless for a big part of the match. A big, big part of the match,” said Sylvain Bruneau, her coach.

“She could have been a little bit intimidated for many reasons. Serena, the stadium, the world is watching.”

But Andreescu wasn’t, even though she was playing in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament.

Bruneau also was confused during another award presentation later Saturday night, when the coach of the winning player is given a replica trophy. As he posed for pictures with Andreescu, someone had to tell him to turn the trophy around because he had the wrong side facing forward.

“I’m not used to this,” he said.

“Well, get used to it,” Andreescu responded.

Mertens, Sabalenka win U.S. Open doubles title

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 8, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka have won the U.S. Open women’s doubles championship.

The duo defeated Victoria Azarenka and Ash Barty 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Mertens and Sabalenka lost only one set in the tournament and won their first Grand Slam title as a team. They faced only one other seeded team on their way to the title.

Mertens was defeated in singles play in the quarterfinals by Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Later in the day, Rafael Nadal is playing for his 19th Grand Slam championship when he faces Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.

Medvedev beats Dimitrov at U.S. Open for first Grand Slam final

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 11:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev first made a name for himself at the U.S. Open by earning the wrath of spectators. Now he’s gaining everyone’s respect as he heads to his first Grand Slam final.

The No. 5-seeded Russian has gone from trolling angry crowds at Flushing Meadows to playing for the title after beating unseeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals Friday under Arthur Ashe Stadium’s closed retractable roof.

During his on-court interview, Medvedev referenced his “tournament of controversies,” which included accumulating $19,000 in fines and antagonizing booing fans last week, saying he knew it was “not going to be easy with the public.”

Medvedev’s tennis was a bit scratchy Friday, and he barely avoided dropping the opening set, but he did just enough with his mostly defensive style to get past Dimitrov, who had eliminated Roger Federer in a five-set quarterfinal.

In Sunday’s final, Medvedev will face either 18-time major champion Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettini, a 23-year-old from Italy who is seeded 24th.

Medvedev, 23, said he planned to watch that second semifinal, with “popcorn, in front of TV.”

Nadal has been gaining on Federer in the Grand Slam title standings: A fourth championship at the U.S. Open will also move him within one of Federer’s record total in the overall standings.

Like Medvedev, Berrettini is trying to make his debut in a major final.

The 6-foot-6 Medvedev hadn’t even been past the fourth round at a Slam until this one. He’s been the tour’s top player over the recent hard-court circuit, though, reaching three other finals on the surface. Medvedev has won 20 of his last 22 matches and leads the tour with 50 victories in 2019.

He drew all sorts of attention during Week 1 at the U.S. Open. In his third-round victory, fans got on him for angrily snatching and tossing away a towel from a ballperson, then for holding up his middle finger against the side of his face. When they let him hear it at the end of the match, jeering loudly, he basked in it, asking for more noise and sarcastically thanking them. There was a similar display after his next win, too.

On Friday, the stands seemed to have more people pulling for Dimitrov than Medvedev, but once again, that didn’t matter.

At No. 78, Dimitrov was heading in the opposite direction, losing seven of his last eight matches before getting to New York. That’s why a player once ranked as high as No. 3 was down to No. 78, making him the lowest semifinalist at the U.S. Open since 1991, when Jimmy Connors – who was in the stands Friday – was out of the top 150.

Dimitrov sure should have gone up a set early.

He was a point away while leading 6-5 as Medvedev served. But Medvedev played aggressively there, using a big forehand to get to the net and take that point, then turned to his guest box and barked something. The ensuing tiebreaker was filled with errors by both, closing with a forehand into the net by Dimitrov and another that he sailed long.

Truth be told, neither was all that elegant or excellent in that first set.

Yet Medvedev managed to take it, even though Dimitrov dominated pretty much every statistical category. Dimitrov won more points, 43-41. He compiled twice as many total winners, 14-7. He made fewer unforced errors, 18-15.

The second set came down to the last game, when Dimitrov’s inconsistency was again on display. After one spectacular point, which drew a standing ovation, he paused to take a look at a replay on the overhead videoboard. Soon after that, though, he hit a mediocre approach shot that allowed Medvedev to strike a down-the-line backhand passing winner for set point. Dimitrov followed up with a backhand into the net and hung his head.

That made it a two-set lead for Medvedev, a deficit Dimitrov had faced 19 previous times at majors and never overcome. He wasn’t going to on this day, either.