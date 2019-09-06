Slovenians Pogacar and Roglic dominate grueling Vuelta stage

Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOS MACHUCOS, Spain (AP) Two Slovenian friends took charge of the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, with youngster Tadej Pogacar wining the difficult 13th stage and Primoz Roglic crossing the line just behind him to increase his overall lead.

Pogacar and Roglic moved to the front during the grueling final climb at Los Machucos, getting past breakaway leader Pierre Latour with less than two kilometers (one mile) to go and finishing 27 seconds ahead of their closest chasers.

“It was a great day for Slovenian cycling to have the two of us at the front,” Roglic said. “We gave our whole until the finish. Tadej is of course a big talent with a big future. He is a good friend of mine, a nice guy, and a rival.”

Pogacar passed Roglic with less than one kilometer (half a mile) left and held on for his second stage win in this Vuelta. The 20-year-old rider from UAE Team Emirates also won the ninth stage.

“I can’t believe it’s my second stage win in my first Grand Tour. I’m extremely happy, so happy I can’t even describe it,” Pogacar said. “When I heard on the radio nobody was following me and Roglic, I realized it was a good opportunity. It’s difficult to go against Roglic, he’s really strong. So I’m very happy with what I’ve done today.”

Roglic, a former ski jumper riding with team Jumbo-Visma, opened a gap of 2 minutes, 25 seconds to Spaniard Alejandro Valverde in the general classification. Pogacar moved to third place overall but was more than three minutes behind Roglic.

Valverde was fourth in the 166-kilometer (103-mile) stage, behind Latour and ahead of Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana.

The stage started with the peloton going around the field at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. Riders then faced seven mountain passes.

They will get a relative break on Saturday in a 188-kilometer (117-mile) flat stage that will finish in Oviedo.

Pogacar teammate Fabio Aru didn’t race on Friday because of a muscle injury.

Close to home, Iturria takes Vuelta stage for 1st win

Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

URDAX, Spain (AP) Mikel Iturria couldn’t have asked for a better setting for his first professional cycling win.

Just a few kilometers (miles) from home and with his family watching, Iturria used a solo breakaway to win the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday.

“To win it the Vuelta, close to home and with my family here, is a dream come true,” the Spaniard said. “Before the race I was asked which stage I wanted to win, and I said this was the one. I gave all I had. I was going as fast as I could, finding strength that I didn’t know I had, and was able to make it to the end and win the stage.”

Iturria held on for the victory after making an impressive solo run with about 25 kilometers (15 miles) to go of the 180-kilometer (112-mile) ride from Saint-Palais to Urdax in Spain’s Basque Country.

Iturria, a 27-year-old rider from team Euskadi-Murias, finished six seconds ahead of the first group of chasers. He had built a gap of nearly 50 seconds with about 15 kilometers (9 miles) to go.

“I don’t have words for this,” the Basque Country rider said. “We’ll have to toast with champagne tonight.”

Overall leader Primoz Roglic finished safely in the peloton, which crossed the line almost 20 minutes after Iturria. Roglic remained 1 minute, 52 seconds in front of Alejandro Valverde, with Miguel Angel Lopez 19 seconds behind.

“It was a bit of a hard start but then it was a nice day and my team did a great job,” said Roglic, a former ski jumper from Slovenia who rides for team Jumbo-Visma. “We’ve proven this is a big team already. I don’t think tomorrow’s stage is more dangerous than the high mountains. I don’t have any problem with short climbs. We need to be focused on the moment and do our best.”

On Thursday, riders will face three difficult short climbs near the end of a 171-kilometer (106-mile) stage that will finish in Bilbao, still in Basque Country.

Nairo Quintana leaves Movistar for French team Arkea Samsic

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Two-time grand tour winner Nairo Quintana is leaving his Movistar team to join French cycling outfit Arkea Samsic next season.

The 29-year-old Colombian climber won the Giro d’ Italia and the Spanish Vuelta and has been runner-up twice in the Tour de France in his eight seasons with Movistar.

He will join Warren Barguil at Arkea, which has also signed Quintana’s brother, Dayer, along with Diego Rosa and Winner Anacona for next year.

“It’s a turning point in my career. I was looking for a team in which I was going to be happy,” Quintana said on Monday. “My ambitions are the same. Personally, the goal is to fight for victory on the Tour de France.”

Quintana is leading the Spanish Vuelta after nine stages, seeking to repeat his victory in the three-week race in 2016.

But after several successful seasons, Quintana’s performance has slipped as he had to share leadership roles with other riders at Movistar.

For Movistar, Quintana’s departure comes as the team undergoes a major overhaul. Richard Carapaz, the Giro winner this year, has signed with Ineos, while Mikel Landa has left for Bahrain-Merida.

To replace that talent, Movistar has signed 24-year-old Enric Mas, considered to be the rising star in Spanish cycling.