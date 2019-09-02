Why the Seahawks won the Jadeveon Clowney trade

Everyone knows that. Houston wasn’t going to pay Clowney top-of-market money, and the Texans should have been more aggressive in trying to move him before the July 15 deadline when Clowney could have signed a multi-year deal this year. I think Houston just figured Clowney would come in and play for the franchise number, but as the season got closer and Clowney dug in, the Texans saw that he might continue to hold out and not show up. So Houston mis-read the market. Where it’s a good deal for Seattle: Clowney cost a third-round pick plus two expendable players, and he’ll be motivated to play great and earn a mega-deal somewhere in free agency in 2020. Even if he doesn’t sign long-term in Seattle, the Seahawks are likely to get a third-round compensatory pick in 2021 to sub for the third-rounder in 2020 they paid Houston.
How the Texans botched the Laremy Tunsil trade
Houston probably overpaid for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, but not by much. I’ll vehemently disagree with those who say Houston got robbed. Houston gave up two first-round picks and a second, plus two marginal players, and got Tunsil, a 25-year-old quality long-term left tackle, durable receiver Kenny Stills (missed two of 99 career games with injuries) and fourth and sixth-round picks. Say the Texans give the 20th pick in 2020 and the 20th and 52nd picks in 2021. A long-term left tackle is certainly worth two mid-round ones.
As for the second-round pick, Houston will be glad to have Stills for the next two seasons at the slightly inflated tab of $15-million total, because they’ve had major injury issues beyond DeAndre Hopkins. Miami’s fourth and sixth-round picks will be near the top of each round. So Miami probably wins a deal of a mid-round two for Stills, a four and a six, but it’s not awfully lopsided at all.
HOWEVER (and there’s a reason I all-capped that word), the Texans blew the business part of it. Where Houston erred here is not even trying to get a contract extension done with Tunsil. He is due $12.5-million over the next two seasons. Last year, when Khalil Mack was in the process of being traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears got a new contract done with Mack before making the mega-trade. Bill O’Brien, or someone inside the GM-less Texans, should have told Tunsil and his agent: We’ll do this deal with Miami, and we really want you, but only if you extend your contract for five years at $18-million average, with $50 million guaranteed. And you’ve got six hours to decide. I’m guessing at the numbers, but for a guy about to make $2.15 million in his fourth NFL season, at 25, playing for the worst team in the league, well, that doesn’t seem like much of a decision to me. And Houston got nothing done with his contract. That means if Tunsil is as good as Houston thinks this year, the Texans will owe him a lot more in 2020 or ’21 when they’ve got to pay him. But the Texans had a desperate need at left tackle, couldn’t get to first base with Washington on Trent Williams, and will have one of the best young tackles in the game protecting Deshaun Watson this year. That matters.
Peter King makes his playoff, Super Bowl predictions for 2019 NFL season
KANSAS CITY — I’m picking a Chiefs-Saints Super Bowl. I’m picking the team that lost the coin toss and never touched the ball in overtime of January’s AFC Championship Game versus the team that got jobbed on the pass-interference non-call in the NFC Championship Game. Let’s call the 54th Super Bowl the Fairness Super Bowl.
It’s a rarity though, seeing the losers of the two title games one year make the big game the next year. Only twice in 53 Super Bowls have the two championship-game losers (or AFL and NFL title games a half-century ago) met the following year in the Super Bowl. But I saw both teams in August, and there’s not a lot to dislike about either team. Both are better than they were last January, and neither seems to carry the weight of painful losses into this season. “No hangover here,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan told me. “Nobody here feels stuff like that.”
My AFC picks and playoff seeds:
1. Kansas City
2. Pittsburgh
3. New England
4. Indianapolis
5. LA Chargers
6. Houston
My NFC picks and playoff seeds:
1. New Orleans
2. Philadelphia
3. LA Rams
4. Green Bay
5. Chicago
6. San Francisco
Only three new playoff teams (Steelers, Packers, 49ers), which is light; in the last three years, there have been six, seven and seven new postseason teams, respectively. So I’ll be wrong there.
AFC title game, Jan. 19, 2020, at Kansas City: Chiefs 27, Patriots 25.
NFC title game, Jan. 19, 2020, at New Orleans: Saints 30, Eagles 23.
Super Bowl 54, at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Kansas City 37, New Orleans 27.
A few awards:
MVP: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City — 2. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia; 3. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis.
Offensive player: Mahomes — 2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas; 3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston.
Defensive player: Aaron Donald, DT, Rams — 2. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans; 3. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago.
Offensive rookie: Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland — 2. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona; 3. Jalen Hurd, WR, San Francisco.
Defensive rookie: Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville — 2. Chase Winovich, DE, New England; 3. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay.
Coach: Andy Reid, Kansas City — 2. Frank Reich, Indianapolis; 3. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco.
Comeback player: Travis Frederick, C, Dallas — 2. Wentz; 3. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams.