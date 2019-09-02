Getty Images

Nairo Quintana leaves Movistar for French team Arkea Samsic

Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Two-time grand tour winner Nairo Quintana is leaving his Movistar team to join French cycling outfit Arkea Samsic next season.

The 29-year-old Colombian climber won the Giro d’ Italia and the Spanish Vuelta and has been runner-up twice in the Tour de France in his eight seasons with Movistar.

He will join Warren Barguil at Arkea, which has also signed Quintana’s brother, Dayer, along with Diego Rosa and Winner Anacona for next year.

“It’s a turning point in my career. I was looking for a team in which I was going to be happy,” Quintana said on Monday. “My ambitions are the same. Personally, the goal is to fight for victory on the Tour de France.”

Quintana is leading the Spanish Vuelta after nine stages, seeking to repeat his victory in the three-week race in 2016.

But after several successful seasons, Quintana’s performance has slipped as he had to share leadership roles with other riders at Movistar.

For Movistar, Quintana’s departure comes as the team undergoes a major overhaul. Richard Carapaz, the Giro winner this year, has signed with Ineos, while Mikel Landa has left for Bahrain-Merida.

To replace that talent, Movistar has signed 24-year-old Enric Mas, considered to be the rising star in Spanish cycling.

Giro champion Carapaz joins loaded Team Ineos

Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz has signed a three-year deal to join Tour de France winners Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and Egan Bernal at Team Ineos.

With his Giro victory in June, the 26-year-old Carapaz became the first rider from Ecuador to win a Grand Tour.

Carapaz says, “I feel this is a great opportunity for me to continue my development and growth as a rider, working with a team that continues to go from strength to strength, year after year.”

Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford says, “We have been long-time admirers of (Carapaz’s) talents as a bike rider and have followed his development closely over a number of years, as we have always marked him out as a potential member of our team.”

Ineos was formerly known as Team Sky.

Carapaz had been with the Movistar team.

Pogacar wins hail-hit Pyrenees stage, Quintana leads Vuelta

Associated PressSep 1, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
CORTALS D’ENCAMP, Andorra (AP) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia won a stormy mountainous ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, and Nairo Quintana took over the race lead.

“When I saw the weather yesterday, I was happy it was going to rain,” the 20-year-old Pogacar said. “On the ground section I went full gas. Today was a tricky stage, a lot of technical areas … and also a hail storm. It was an incredible ride.”

Pogacar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, finished the short but extremely challenging 94.4-kilometer (58.6-mile) stage in 2 hours, 58 minutes.

Quintana crossed the line next as the rider for Movistar took the red leader’s jersey from Nicolas Edet, who was dropped early in the stage.

The highly anticipated stage in the Pyrenees shattered the peloton with five summit climbs and a 4-kilometer (2 1/2-mile) gravel track near the end, which the riders reached amid heavy rain and hail.

The strongest of the favorites for the Grand Tour all finished within a minute of each other, leaving them in a tight bunch ahead of the first rest day.

Primoz Roglic overcame signs of weakness and finished in third, as the Slovenian moved to second overall at six seconds behind Quintana.

Fellow contender Miguel Angel Lopez looked like he was going to deal a blow to his rivals after he dropped them with a powerful attack. But he fell on the gravel stretch when the weather was at its worst. The Colombian finished the stage ninth and is third overall at 17 seconds behind fellow countryman Quintana.

Lopez said the stage should have been stopped because of the weather. A mountain stage was halted in the Tour de France in July when rain made the course impossible to ride.

“I have my arms scraped up,” Lopez said. “It was very dangerous. At least there wasn’t a descent.”

World champion Alejandro Valverde, a teammate of Quintana, is fourth at 20 seconds back.

The racing resumes Tuesday with an individual time trial across the border in France. Roglic is considered the best suited of the top riders to make big gains on the 36 kilometers (22.3 miles) from Jurancon to Pau.

“The important thing was to try to take some time on Roglic, who should do well on the time trial,” said former Vuelta winner Quintana.