AP Photo

Nadal, Cilic meet with US Open quarterfinal spot at stake

Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) After an easy first week at the U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal figures to have a challenge in the fourth round.

The No. 2 seed faces No. 22 Marin Cilic in a matchup of past champions, with the winner getting a spot in the quarterfinals.

Nadal has played just two matches and spent a little more than four hours on the court, getting a walkover in the second round and winning twice in straight sets.

Cilic, the 2014 champion, hopes to improve to 6-0 in fourth-round matches at Flushing Meadows.

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka is also in action, while American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally try to remain unbeaten in doubles. Taylor Townsend and Kristie Ahn of the U.S. hope to extend their longest runs in Grand Slam tournaments.

Federer reaches US Open quarters, Barty knocked out

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 1, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
1 Comment

NEW YORK (AP) Roger Federer rolled into his 13th U.S. Open quarterfinal on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 victory over David Goffin.

A year after getting knocked out in the fourth round, the five-time champion showed there would be no repeat of that. He rebounded from an early break to win the final five games of the first set and never let up from there, finishing it off with a backhand down the line in a third set that lasted just 21 minutes.

Federer tied Andre Agassi for the second-most quarterfinal appearances at the U.S. Open, trailing only Jimmy Connors’ 17. He had been surprisingly stopped a round short in 2018 by John Millman, preventing what would have been a matchup with eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Djokovic tried to make it 12 for 12 in U.S. Open fourth-round matches in a night match against Stan Wawrinka, a rematch of Wawrinka’s victory in the 2016 final at Flushing Meadows.

Federer lost the opening set in each of his first two matches for the first time in his 19 U.S. Open appearances, but the No. 3 seed has been pretty perfect since while playing the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 15th-seeded Goffin broke for a 2-1 lead but that was about his last highlight, as Federer amassed a 35-8 advantage in winners and converted nine of his 10 break-point chances.

Earlier Sunday, Ash Barty was knocked out by Wang Qiang, leaving only one of this year’s major champions in the women’s tournament.

The No. 2 seed and French Open champion was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Wang, who became the first Chinese woman to reach a U.S. Open quarterfinal since Peng Shuai reached the semis at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

With Wimbledon champion Simona Halep already out in the second round, only top-ranked Naomi Osaka remains among the women who won a Grand Slam tournament this year. The defending U.S. Open champion also won the Australian Open in January.

Osaka, who recently regained the No. 1 ranking that Barty held earlier this summer, was off Sunday after beating 15-year-old American Coco Gauff on Saturday night to reach the round of 16.

Barty won her first Grand Slam in Paris in June and reached the round of 16 in all four majors this season.

“Just because we’ve had a tough hour and a half on the court, it doesn’t reflect on the year that I’ve had or the couple of weeks I’ve had here in New York,” Barty said.

Wang, meanwhile, is into the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her 21st try and could meet Serena Williams, who was playing Petra Martic later Sunday in a fourth-round match.

Gauff was to be back on the court when she and 17-year-old Caty McNally faced the ninth-seeded team of Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke in a second-round women’s doubles match.

Daniil Medvedev then follows them onto Louis Armstrong Stadium, where the No. 5 seed was loudly booed during and after his third-round victory Friday.

Medvedev encourages US Open fans to boo, and they respond

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 31, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Daniil Medvedev extended his arms toward the crowd, then motioned for the fans to keep raining down the boos.

In New York, they don’t wait to be asked.

The crowd had been letting him have it since early in his third-round matchup with Feliciano Lopez on Friday night, and the fans who were still there after Medvedev completed the last match of the day at the U.S. Open with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory let loose with whatever voices they still had.

In a post-match interview that seemed better suited for WrestleMania than the U.S. Open, Medvedev told fans that he’d won because of their energy.

“I want all of you to know when you sleep tonight, I won because of you,” Medvedev said.

As the jeers grew louder – and one fan was seen extending his middle finger – the No. 5 seed added: “The more you do this, the more I will win for you guys.”

Medvedev was more contrite later in a brief interview with reporters, adding that he had spoken to Lopez and said his opponent understood.

The trouble started in the first set, when a frustrated Medvedev snatched the towel from a ballperson and was given a code violation by umpire Damien Dumusois. Medvedev then threw his racket in the direction of Dumusois, barked something at him and later flashed his middle finger next to his forehead as he walked past the umpire’s chair.

“I was in the heat of the moment. Started losing the momentum, so I mean, was tough,” Medvedev said. “Was tough and I don’t really remember. I mean, I paid for it the whole match after, because as you saw it wasn’t easy. So I’m just happy to win.”

The Russian came into the final Grand Slam of the year as perhaps the hottest player on tour, winning the Western & Southern Open in the last of three straight tournaments in which he reached the final. He’ll be favored to reach the quarterfinals, as his next match is against 118th-ranked qualifier Dominik Koepfer.

He was asked if he’s worried about playing that match and the ones that follow at the U.S. Open with the crowd against him.

“Tough question to answer,” he said, “because what I can say is that I’m working on myself and hopefully I will be better next time.”