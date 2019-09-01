Pogacar wins hail-hit Pyrenees stage, Quintana leads Vuelta

Associated PressSep 1, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CORTALS D’ENCAMP, Andorra (AP) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia won a stormy mountainous ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, and Nairo Quintana took over the race lead.

“When I saw the weather yesterday, I was happy it was going to rain,” the 20-year-old Pogacar said. “On the ground section I went full gas. Today was a tricky stage, a lot of technical areas … and also a hail storm. It was an incredible ride.”

Pogacar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, finished the short but extremely challenging 94.4-kilometer (58.6-mile) stage in 2 hours, 58 minutes.

Quintana crossed the line next as the rider for Movistar took the red leader’s jersey from Nicolas Edet, who was dropped early in the stage.

The highly anticipated stage in the Pyrenees shattered the peloton with five summit climbs and a 4-kilometer (2 1/2-mile) gravel track near the end, which the riders reached amid heavy rain and hail.

The strongest of the favorites for the Grand Tour all finished within a minute of each other, leaving them in a tight bunch ahead of the first rest day.

Primoz Roglic overcame signs of weakness and finished in third, as the Slovenian moved to second overall at six seconds behind Quintana.

Fellow contender Miguel Angel Lopez looked like he was going to deal a blow to his rivals after he dropped them with a powerful attack. But he fell on the gravel stretch when the weather was at its worst. The Colombian finished the stage ninth and is third overall at 17 seconds behind fellow countryman Quintana.

Lopez said the stage should have been stopped because of the weather. A mountain stage was halted in the Tour de France in July when rain made the course impossible to ride.

“I have my arms scraped up,” Lopez said. “It was very dangerous. At least there wasn’t a descent.”

World champion Alejandro Valverde, a teammate of Quintana, is fourth at 20 seconds back.

The racing resumes Tuesday with an individual time trial across the border in France. Roglic is considered the best suited of the top riders to make big gains on the 36 kilometers (22.3 miles) from Jurancon to Pau.

“The important thing was to try to take some time on Roglic, who should do well on the time trial,” said former Vuelta winner Quintana.

Valverde wins 7th stage, Lopez regains overall Vuelta lead

Associated PressAug 30, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MAS DE LA COSTA, Spain (AP) Veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde made a successful charge in the final 150 meters to win the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, with Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez finishing third to regain the overall lead.

The 39-year-old Valverde remained strong in the challenging final climb to finish just ahead of second-place Primoz Roglic at the end of the 183-kilometer (113-mile) stage from Onda to Mas de la Costa in eastern Spain. Lopez crossed the line six seconds behind Valverde, followed by Nairo Quintana and Rafal Majka.

It was the 12th stage win in the Vuelta for Valverde, who moved to third place overall, 10 seconds behind second-place Roglic and 16 seconds behind Lopez. Quintana, Valverde’s Movistar teammate, was 27 seconds off the lead in fourth place.

Lopez, a Colombian racing for Astana Pro Team, will be wearing the leader’s red jersey for the third time in this year’s Vuelta.

On Saturday, riders face a hilly 166.9-kilometer stage that will start in Valls and finish with a sprint in Igualada after a steep climb of more than seven kilometers.

Herrada wins 6th Vuelta stage, Teuns takes overall lead

Associated PressAug 29, 2019, 12:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ARES DEL MAESTRAT, Spain (AP) Jesus Herrada of Spain made a late charge on the final climb to win the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday, with Belgian rider Dylan Teuns coming in second to take the overall lead.

Herrada moved past Teuns with about 200 meters (yards) to go on the 198.9-kilometer (123.6-mile) stage that finished on a mountain top in Ares del Maestrat in eastern Spain. The team Cofidis rider finished seven seconds ahead of his opponent from team Bahrain-Merida.

Former leader Miguel Angel Lopez dropped to third overall, one minute behind Teuns. David De La Cruz moved to second, 38 seconds off the lead.

Irishman Nicolas Roche, one of the early overall leaders, was among the riders who had to withdraw from the Vuelta after a crash in the peloton. Rigoberto Uran, Hugh Carthy and Victor de la Parte also withdrew after being involved in the crash, which happened shortly after the stage’s halfway point.

On Friday, riders will face a 183-kilometer (113-mile) stage that will end with a challenging climb in Mas de la Costa.