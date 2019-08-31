AP Photo

Medvedev encourages US Open fans to boo, and they respond

Associated PressAug 31, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Daniil Medvedev extended his arms toward the crowd, then motioned for the fans to keep raining down the boos.

In New York, they don’t wait to be asked.

The crowd had been letting him have it since early in his third-round matchup with Feliciano Lopez on Friday night, and the fans who were still there after Medvedev completed the last match of the day at the U.S. Open with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory let loose with whatever voices they still had.

In a post-match interview that seemed better suited for WrestleMania than the U.S. Open, Medvedev told fans that he’d won because of their energy.

“I want all of you to know when you sleep tonight, I won because of you,” Medvedev said.

As the jeers grew louder – and one fan was seen extending his middle finger – the No. 5 seed added: “The more you do this, the more I will win for you guys.”

Medvedev was more contrite later in a brief interview with reporters, adding that he had spoken to Lopez and said his opponent understood.

The trouble started in the first set, when a frustrated Medvedev snatched the towel from a ballperson and was given a code violation by umpire Damien Dumusois. Medvedev then threw his racket in the direction of Dumusois, barked something at him and later flashed his middle finger next to his forehead as he walked past the umpire’s chair.

“I was in the heat of the moment. Started losing the momentum, so I mean, was tough,” Medvedev said. “Was tough and I don’t really remember. I mean, I paid for it the whole match after, because as you saw it wasn’t easy. So I’m just happy to win.”

The Russian came into the final Grand Slam of the year as perhaps the hottest player on tour, winning the Western & Southern Open in the last of three straight tournaments in which he reached the final. He’ll be favored to reach the quarterfinals, as his next match is against 118th-ranked qualifier Dominik Koepfer.

He was asked if he’s worried about playing that match and the ones that follow at the U.S. Open with the crowd against him.

“Tough question to answer,” he said, “because what I can say is that I’m working on myself and hopefully I will be better next time.”

Townsend moves to 4th round, Gauff faces Osaka at US Open

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 31, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Taylor Townsend charged into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, beating Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday at the U.S. Open.

Two days after upsetting Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, Townsend stuck to her aggressive game plan and repeatedly rushed the net to set up easy volleys and smashes.

“I just tried to do what I did in the last round and tried to get better,” Townsend said.

The 23-year-old Townsend’s victory came on a day when another young American was in the most anticipated matchup at the tournament so far, with 15-year-old Coco Gauff facing defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Gauff was trying to duplicate her thrilling run to the fourth round at Wimbledon but to do so would have to get past the No. 1 ranked player under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Osaka beat Serena Williams in last year’s final for her first major title.

“I think it will be a really interesting match,” Williams said a day earlier. “I definitely am interested to watch.”

Townsend came forward 75 times against Cirstea, amassing a 47-8 advantage in net points won. That style got her past Halep, the No. 4 seed, and never let Cirstea come back in a match that lasted less than 90 minutes.

Townsend’s previous best result at a major tournament was when she reached the third round at the 2014 French Open at age 18. She next faces No. 15 seed Bianca Andreescu, who beat No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4.

“I’m here and I’m going to make it count,” Townsend said.

Rafael Nadal was back on the court for the first time since Tuesday, the No. 2 seed having received a walkover in his second-round match. The three-time champion faced qualifier Hyeon Chung, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who has been slowed since by injuries.

No. 6 Alexander Zverev and No. 28 Nick Kyrgios were also on the schedule, trying to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in what’s been an upset-filled men’s tournament.

More than half of the 32 seeded men didn’t even make the third round, where a matchup Saturday between No. 14 John Isner and 22nd-seeded Maric Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, was the only match in the third round between two seeded players.

Surprise! 23-year-old Townsend of US upsets Halep at Open

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 29, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Make way for another young American woman making Grand Slam waves: Taylor Townsend pulled off the biggest victory over her career at the U.S. Open on Thursday, surprising former No. 1 and two-time major champion Simona Halep.

With an entertaining, net-rushing, serve-and-volleying brand of lefty tennis, the 23-year-old Townsend – a qualifier ranked only 116th – came back to edge Halep 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Townsend was marked for greatness long ago: She was the singles and doubles junior champion at the 2012 Australian Open, turned pro later that year at age 16, then cracked the top 100 in the rankings while still a teenager. But there have been plenty of ups and downs since, including a drop out of the WTA’s top 300, a 9-16 record at Grand Slam tournaments and an 0-10 mark against top-10 foes.

Until Thursday, that is. Halep was seeded No. 4 at the U.S. Open and coming off a title at Wimbledon last month.

“I mean, this means a lot. It’s been a long journey,” Townsend said, her voice cracking as tears flowed. “Just haven’t been able to get over the hump. This match means so much and it gives me so much confidence to know I can do it.”

How did she do it? By moving forward at every opportunity, something so rarely seen these days on tour. She won the point on 64 of her 106 trips to the net; Halep went 6 for 10. And Townsend serve-and-volleyed 61 times, Halep once.

“When I’ve played her before, I was just trying to make balls (in). I think I played not to lose,” said Townsend, who had lost all six previous sets they had contested. “And today I played to win.”

It was an attention-grabbing result on a busy day at the year’s last major tournament, with all but nine of Wednesday’s scheduled singles matches carried over because of rain. The weather was just right Thursday, and so result after result poured in.

Townsend now will try to get to the fourth round at a Slam for the first time. That’s where 15-year-old Coco Gauff went at Wimbledon, and she was supposed to play later Thursday for a shot to face defending champion Naomi Osaka next. Another U.S. teenager, Caty McNally, pushed Serena Williams to three sets on Wednesday; 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin beat Williams at the French Open and is into the third round in New York.

Osaka moved on earlier Thursday with a couple of famous fans in her courtside guest seats: Colin Kaepernick and Kobe Bryant.

The No. 1 seed beat Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who three years ago began kneeling during the national anthem at his team’s games, has been working out in the New York area in hopes of getting another shot in the NFL. Bryant, the retired NBA superstar, came to the U.S. Open to promote a new book.

Osaka said this was the first time she’d met Kaepernick; she shares a sponsor with Bryant.

“It’s just funny to me,” Osaka said. “You know, like, last year compared to this year, there is no way, like, Kobe would sit in my box. Yeah, Kaepernick, too.”

