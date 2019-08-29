Getty Images

Surprise! 23-year-old Townsend of US upsets Halep at Open

Associated Press Aug 29, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Make way for another young American woman making Grand Slam waves: Taylor Townsend pulled off the biggest victory over her career at the U.S. Open on Thursday, surprising former No. 1 and two-time major champion Simona Halep.

With an entertaining, net-rushing, serve-and-volleying brand of lefty tennis, the 23-year-old Townsend – a qualifier ranked only 116th – came back to edge Halep 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Townsend was marked for greatness long ago: She was the singles and doubles junior champion at the 2012 Australian Open, turned pro later that year at age 16, then cracked the top 100 in the rankings while still a teenager. But there have been plenty of ups and downs since, including a drop out of the WTA’s top 300, a 9-16 record at Grand Slam tournaments and an 0-10 mark against top-10 foes.

Until Thursday, that is. Halep was seeded No. 4 at the U.S. Open and coming off a title at Wimbledon last month.

“I mean, this means a lot. It’s been a long journey,” Townsend said, her voice cracking as tears flowed. “Just haven’t been able to get over the hump. This match means so much and it gives me so much confidence to know I can do it.”

How did she do it? By moving forward at every opportunity, something so rarely seen these days on tour. She won the point on 64 of her 106 trips to the net; Halep went 6 for 10. And Townsend serve-and-volleyed 61 times, Halep once.

“When I’ve played her before, I was just trying to make balls (in). I think I played not to lose,” said Townsend, who had lost all six previous sets they had contested. “And today I played to win.”

It was an attention-grabbing result on a busy day at the year’s last major tournament, with all but nine of Wednesday’s scheduled singles matches carried over because of rain. The weather was just right Thursday, and so result after result poured in.

Townsend now will try to get to the fourth round at a Slam for the first time. That’s where 15-year-old Coco Gauff went at Wimbledon, and she was supposed to play later Thursday for a shot to face defending champion Naomi Osaka next. Another U.S. teenager, Caty McNally, pushed Serena Williams to three sets on Wednesday; 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin beat Williams at the French Open and is into the third round in New York.

Osaka moved on earlier Thursday with a couple of famous fans in her courtside guest seats: Colin Kaepernick and Kobe Bryant.

The No. 1 seed beat Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who three years ago began kneeling during the national anthem at his team’s games, has been working out in the New York area in hopes of getting another shot in the NFL. Bryant, the retired NBA superstar, came to the U.S. Open to promote a new book.

Osaka said this was the first time she’d met Kaepernick; she shares a sponsor with Bryant.

“It’s just funny to me,” Osaka said. “You know, like, last year compared to this year, there is no way, like, Kobe would sit in my box. Yeah, Kaepernick, too.”

Associated Press Aug 29, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Maybe, just maybe, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are feeling some lingering after-effects of their historic Wimbledon final last month.

For Djokovic, it’s in the form of a left shoulder that is hurting right now and probably contributed to slower-than-usual serves in the U.S. Open’s second round Wednesday night.

For Federer, it’s in the form of slow starts: He’s lost the opening set each of his first two matches at Flushing Meadows for the first time in 19 times he’s entered the Grand Slam tournament.

If they’re going to reprise their rivalry late next week in the semifinals, both will need to improve.

Djokovic was repeatedly visited by a trainer for shoulder massages at changeovers during a ragged 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina. Djokovic is a righty, of course, but he uses his other hand both for ball tosses on serves and on his two-fisted backhand – and both were less effective for stretches.

“I was definitely tested. This is something I’ve been carrying for a quite a while now,” said Djokovic, who repeatedly shook his left arm between points while serving in his first-round match Monday and did that again this time. “It wasn’t easy playing with the pain and you have to fight and hope you get lucky with some shots.”

Even though he won for the 35th time in his past 36 Slam matches, including in a fifth-set tiebreaker against Federer at the All England Club on July 14, the Serb looked uncomfortable and went away for stretches, including trailing 3-0 in the second set.

Asked how he plans to prepare for his next match Friday, Djokovic replied with a laugh: “I’ll probably freeze my arm for 48 hours, not do anything with it, and then see what happens.”

Federer, meanwhile, is not about to start trying new tricks now, despite needing to come back twice already.

He got to the third round by beating Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on an afternoon when rain postponed all but nine scheduled singles matches and every doubles contest.

Still, it’s not as if the guy is going to seek some sort of magic solution. Working up more of a sweat in the gym before heading to the court, say. Or playing an extra practice set.

What he chose to focus on, instead, is looking on the bright side: “Can only do better,” Federer said, “which is a great thing, moving forward.”

At a Flushing Meadows flush with surprises so far – half of the top 12 seeded men already were gone by the time Federer stepped into Arthur Ashe Stadium – he cleaned up his act quickly.

Indeed, Federer was one of the lucky ones who will stay on the usual play-one-day, get-a-day-off Grand Slam schedule. Only matches at Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadium, the event’s two arenas with a retractable roof, were held.

That included a loss by two-time champion Venus Williams to No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, and victories for No. 2 Ash Barty, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys on the women’s side, and a win for No. 7 Kei Nishikori on the men’s.

The night program included Williams’ younger sister, Serena, against 17-year-old American Caty McNally.

“You go through a little phase where you don’t start so well and everybody asks you right away, `What are you going to do?’ You’re like, I don’t know. Just go back to the drawing board. Just do the same things again. You hope for a better outcome,” said Federer, owner of a total of 20 major trophies, four ahead of Djokovic. “I don’t think there is, per se, a secret to a good start, other than warming up well, being well-prepared mentally, not underestimating your opponent. I did all of that. You know me, I will always do that.”

He also ceded the first set to 190th-ranked Sumit Nagal of an eventual four-set victory Monday.

Federer called that pattern “just a bit frustrating, more than anything, especially when the level is that low and there is that many errors and the energy is not kind of there.”

Against Dzumhur, who is ranked No. 99 now but has been as high as No. 23, Federer fell behind 4-0 after all of 15 minutes. He was sluggish and his shots were off-target, to the tune of 12 unforced errors within the match’s first 19 points.

“Basically,” Federer concluded, “the entire set, just sort of donated.”

Hardly ideal, on this particular day or in the big picture: Never in the 107-year history of the tournament has a man gone on to claim the trophy after losing the first set in both of his first two matches.

What matters right now, of course, is that Federer is still in the draw.

Borna Coric, who was seeded 12th, was the latest to exit, withdrawing because of a lower back strain before he was supposed to face Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday. That followed losses Tuesday by a quartet of top-10 men all on Rafael Nadal’s half of the bracket: No. 4 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 9 Karen Khachanov and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Associated Press Aug 29, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Kei Nishikori lost his focus. At least he didn’t lose the match.

The seventh seed from Japan dropped a set, blew a lead in another and let four match points slip away before finally downing American Bradley Klahn 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to advance to the U.S. Open third round and avoid the pitfalls that have forced out half of the top 12 men’s seeds.

Nishikori, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, relied on his strong baseline retrieving game against the hard-serving Klahn, a former NCAA champion at Stanford. But Nishikori appeared to struggle at times, getting only half his first serves in and throwing in a double fault on a break point to help Klahn come back from 5-1 down to tie the fourth set. Four match points slipped away down the stretch before Nishikori prevailed.

“A little bit of lost focus,” he explained later. “And he started playing better.”

Nishikori’s was among the first matches of this year’s tournament played under the retractable roofs on the two main show courts because of a drizzly rain that began falling early in the morning. That allowed the tournament to keep to its schedule for top matches including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Venus and Serena Williams.

Under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, third-seeded Karolina Pliskova easily advanced over qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1, 6-4. Unlike top seed Naomi Osaka and No. 2 Ash Barty, Pliskova has yet to lose a set.

Off the court, No. 12 Borna Coric pulled out the tournament with a lower back strain, giving a second-round walkover to Grigor Dimitrov. That adds to a growing list of men’s seeds who are out, including No. 4 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 9 Karen Khachanov and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut, who were all upset Tuesday.

Key night matches still to come include Djokovic against 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero, and Serena Williams taking on 17-year-old American Caty McNally.