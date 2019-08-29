Madrazo wins 5th stage, Lopez takes overall lead in Vuelta

ARCOS DE LAS SALINAS, Spain (AP) Angel Madrazo of Spain proved strongest on the final climb to win the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, while Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez used a late charge to take the overall lead.
Madrazo took charge in the final 500 meters (547 yards) of the 170-kilometer (105-mile) stage, which ended on a mountain top by an astronomical observatory in the city of Arcos de las Salinas.
The rider from team Burgos-BH had stayed near the front throughout the final kilometers (miles) in a breakaway group that included teammate Jetse Bol and Jose Herrada of team Cofidis. Bol crossed the line in second place, 10 seconds off the lead, with Herrada coming in 12 seconds later.
Lopez, of Astana Pro Team, finished fourth in the stage, 47 seconds behind Madrazo. Alejandro Valverde, of Movistar Team, was fifth. Lopez and Valverde had been more than six minutes behind the breakaway group entering the final climb but cut most of the gap.
Lopez opened a 14-second gap to Primoz Roglic in the overall standings. Nairo Quintana was 23 seconds off the lead, while Valverde trailed by 28 seconds in fourth place. Irish rider Nicolas Roche, who held the leader’s red jersey entering Wednesday’s stage, fell to fifth place overall, 57 second behind Lopez.
Thursday’s sixth stage will take riders nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Mora de Rubielos to another mountain-top finish in Ares del Maestrat.
ALICANTE, Spain — Sam Bennett won the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Monday, with fellow Irishman Nicolas Roche keeping his overall lead ahead of Nairo Quintana.
Bennett dominated the final sprint in the 188-kilometer (117-mile) mostly flat stage from Ibi to Alicante, beating Edward Theuns and Luka Mezgec to the finish line.
There were no major changes to the overall standings as Roche and Quintana finished in the main peloton. Roche will keep a two-second lead going into Tuesday’s 175-kilometer (109-mile) ride from Cullera to El Puig on Spain’s eastern coast.
It is the first time that Ireland has had both the stage winner and overall leader at the Vuelta on the same day.
Quintana, the 2016 Vuelta winner, was briefly held by a mechanical issue early in Monday’s stage but easily recovered to rejoin the peloton.
CALPE, Spain — Nairo Quintana made a late charge to win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, with Nicolas Roche finishing second and taking the overall lead.
Quintana broke free with about 3 kilometers to go in the hilly stage of nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Benidorm to Calpe on the southeastern coast of Spain.
The veteran Colombian rider from Movistar Team held onto a five-second victory over the group that included Roche of Team Sunweb and Day 1 leader Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana Pro Team.
“I needed this and so did the team,” said the 29-year-old Quintana, the 2016 Vuelta winner. “We did a great job and when that happens the results come along.”
Roche will carry a two-second lead over Quintana going into Monday’s third stage – a 188-kilometer (117-mile) ride through a mostly flat route from Ibi to Alicante. Rigoberto Uran of team Education First was third overall, eight seconds off the lead.
The three-week Vuelta is without many top names this year, including defending champion Simon Yates, Tour de France winner Egan Bernal and Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz.