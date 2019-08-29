Herrada wins 6th Vuelta stage, Teuns takes overall lead

ARES DEL MAESTRAT, Spain (AP) Jesus Herrada of Spain made a late charge on the final climb to win the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday, with Belgian rider Dylan Teuns coming in second to take the overall lead.
Herrada moved past Teuns with about 200 meters (yards) to go on the 198.9-kilometer (123.6-mile) stage that finished on a mountain top in Ares del Maestrat in eastern Spain. The team Cofidis rider finished seven seconds ahead of his opponent from team Bahrain-Merida.
Former leader Miguel Angel Lopez dropped to third overall, one minute behind Teuns. David De La Cruz moved to second, 38 seconds off the lead.
Irishman Nicolas Roche, one of the early overall leaders, was among the riders who had to withdraw from the Vuelta after a crash in the peloton. Rigoberto Uran, Hugh Carthy and Victor de la Parte also withdrew after being involved in the crash, which happened shortly after the stage’s halfway point.
On Friday, riders will face a 183-kilometer (113-mile) stage that will end with a challenging climb in Mas de la Costa.
ARCOS DE LAS SALINAS, Spain (AP) Angel Madrazo of Spain proved strongest on the final climb to win the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, while Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez used a late charge to take the overall lead.
Madrazo took charge in the final 500 meters (547 yards) of the 170-kilometer (105-mile) stage, which ended on a mountain top by an astronomical observatory in the city of Arcos de las Salinas.
The rider from team Burgos-BH had stayed near the front throughout the final kilometers (miles) in a breakaway group that included teammate Jetse Bol and Jose Herrada of team Cofidis. Bol crossed the line in second place, 10 seconds off the lead, with Herrada coming in 12 seconds later.
Lopez, of Astana Pro Team, finished fourth in the stage, 47 seconds behind Madrazo. Alejandro Valverde, of Movistar Team, was fifth. Lopez and Valverde had been more than six minutes behind the breakaway group entering the final climb but cut most of the gap.
Lopez opened a 14-second gap to Primoz Roglic in the overall standings. Nairo Quintana was 23 seconds off the lead, while Valverde trailed by 28 seconds in fourth place. Irish rider Nicolas Roche, who held the leader’s red jersey entering Wednesday’s stage, fell to fifth place overall, 57 second behind Lopez.
Thursday’s sixth stage will take riders nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Mora de Rubielos to another mountain-top finish in Ares del Maestrat.
ALICANTE, Spain — Sam Bennett won the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Monday, with fellow Irishman Nicolas Roche keeping his overall lead ahead of Nairo Quintana.
Bennett dominated the final sprint in the 188-kilometer (117-mile) mostly flat stage from Ibi to Alicante, beating Edward Theuns and Luka Mezgec to the finish line.
There were no major changes to the overall standings as Roche and Quintana finished in the main peloton. Roche will keep a two-second lead going into Tuesday’s 175-kilometer (109-mile) ride from Cullera to El Puig on Spain’s eastern coast.
It is the first time that Ireland has had both the stage winner and overall leader at the Vuelta on the same day.
Quintana, the 2016 Vuelta winner, was briefly held by a mechanical issue early in Monday’s stage but easily recovered to rejoin the peloton.