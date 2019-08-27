Roger Federer wins, stays perfect in U.S. Open first round

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Roger Federer bounced back from a shaky start to keep a perfect record.

The five-time champion improved to 19-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open by beating Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the last match to finish.

There were plenty of jokes in Flushing Meadows about Federer facing an opponent whose name sounded so close to longtime rival Rafael Nadal’s, but Federer wasn’t laughing when the 190th-ranked qualifier from India took the first set.

But Federer soon took control to avoid losing in the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2003 French Open.