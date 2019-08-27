Monica Puig loses match, coach at U.S. Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Olympic champion Monica Puig was distraught after her first-round loss at the U.S. Open – and what bothered her the most, she said, was the way she found out that her former coach, Kamau Murray, had left her to go work with Sloane Stephens.

After a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Rebecca Peterson on Monday, Puig said she did not hear about the change from Murray and instead got word from others and from photos on social media.

Puig said: “It came as a huge shock.”

Murray coached Stephens to the 2017 U.S. Open title but they subsequently parted ways.

He is back with her at Flushing Meadows this year.