Murray cruises to Challenger Tour win

MADRID – Andy Murray cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Imran Sibille in the first round of a second-tier Challenger Tour tournament hosted by Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy on Monday.
Murray dominated from the start against the Frenchman, showing no signs of the hip problem that forced him to undergo surgery in January.
He returned to the court in June playing doubles – including at Wimbledon – before moving back to singles this month. The former No. 1 lost to Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and to Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem, both in the first round.
Murray had not played on the Challenger Tour since 2005. His match on Monday was the 35th of his career in the lower division.
NEW YORK — Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, will miss the U.S. Open because of an injured glute muscle.
The Canadian was seeded 21st at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.
Main-draw play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Raonic’s withdrawal on Sunday and said that he will be replaced in the field by Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, who lost in qualifying.
NEW YORK — Mona Barthel has pulled out of the U.S. Open because of an injured right foot, allowing 2013 Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens to get into the field.
Flipkens lost in qualifying at Flushing Meadows but now will participate in the main draw for the 11th time.
Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was reaching the third round in 2009. She currently is ranked 109th.
Barthel is No. 102 and hasn’t played on tour since losing her opening match at Lausanne, Switzerland, last month.
She was supposed to face Lesia Tsurenko in the first round at the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Barthel’s withdrawal Sunday, a day before main-draw play begins.