Ashleigh Barty survives first-round scare

NEW YORK — French Open champion Ashleigh Barty was forced to come back to defeat Zarina Diyas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the U.S. Open.

The second-seeded Barty, who amassed 36 unforced errors and got less than half of her first serves in, was thoroughly dominated in the first set and did not begin to come alive until the match was knotted at 3-3 in the second set.

She went on to win nine of the next 11 games, the last ending when the No. 80-ranked Diyas sailed a forehand long.

Among other notable results, third-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame 32 unforced errors to survive her first-round match over Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). Eugenie Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist and top-10 player, lost her 11th straight tour match to 12th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3. And former Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig fell to Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-3, 6-3.