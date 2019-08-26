Ashleigh Barty survives first-round scare

NEW YORK — French Open champion Ashleigh Barty was forced to come back to defeat Zarina Diyas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the U.S. Open.
The second-seeded Barty, who amassed 36 unforced errors and got less than half of her first serves in, was thoroughly dominated in the first set and did not begin to come alive until the match was knotted at 3-3 in the second set.
She went on to win nine of the next 11 games, the last ending when the No. 80-ranked Diyas sailed a forehand long.
Among other notable results, third-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame 32 unforced errors to survive her first-round match over Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). Eugenie Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist and top-10 player, lost her 11th straight tour match to 12th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3. And former Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig fell to Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-3, 6-3.
NEW YORK — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic felt good enough after his workmanlike first-round victory at the U.S. Open to do a little dancing.
Djokovic, who is now 34-1 in his last 35 Grand Slam matches, dispatched Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
He then gave an on-court interview in which he acknowledged dancing in Central Park as part of his pre-match preparation. Djokovic promptly went to his bag and pulled out two rackets that he used as faux maracas while he showed off his Latin dance moves to the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.
Djokovic, winner of this year’s Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns, is seeking his fourth U.S. Open and 17th Grand Slam tournament title.
NEW YORK — Reilly Opelka’s first main-draw match at the U.S. Open went about as well as possible, as the 6-foot-11 American hit 26 aces in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory over 11th-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy.
The only real slip-up by Opelka came when he served for the match ahead 6-5 in the third set. Still, after getting broken there and eventually dropping that set, Opelka recovered quickly to grab the fourth.
Opelka, currently ranked a career-high 42nd, acknowledged that his serve wasn’t at its very best, but said the victory “shows that I’ve got more than that to back it up.”
He turns 22 on Wednesday, when he plays in the second round.
His best Grand Slam showing was a third-round run at Wimbledon last month.