Quintana wins Stage 2 of Vuelta; Roche takes overall lead

CALPE, Spain — Nairo Quintana made a late charge to win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, with Nicolas Roche finishing second and taking the overall lead.
Quintana broke free with about 3 kilometers to go in the hilly stage of nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Benidorm to Calpe on the southeastern coast of Spain.
The veteran Colombian rider from Movistar Team held onto a five-second victory over the group that included Roche of Team Sunweb and Day 1 leader Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana Pro Team.
“I needed this and so did the team,” said the 29-year-old Quintana, the 2016 Vuelta winner. “We did a great job and when that happens the results come along.”
Roche will carry a two-second lead over Quintana going into Monday’s third stage – a 188-kilometer (117-mile) ride through a mostly flat route from Ibi to Alicante. Rigoberto Uran of team Education First was third overall, eight seconds off the lead.
TORREVIEJA, Spain — Colombia rider Miguel Angel Lopez led Astana to a team time-trial victory as the Spanish Vuelta got underway on Saturday.
Astana finished with a time of 14 minutes, 51 seconds over a 13.4 kilometer (8.33 mile) flat, urban circuit on the streets of Torrevieja in southeastern Spain. It ended two seconds in front of Deceuninck-Quick Step, and five ahead of Team Sunweb.
Primoz Roglic, a Slovenian who transitioned from ski jumping to cycling in 2012 and was one of the pre-race favorites, was involved in a crash with other riders from his Jumbo-Visma team.
The year’s Vuelta is without many top names, including defending champion Simon Yates, Tour de France winner Egan Bernal and Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz.
Geraint Thomas, Julian Alaphilippe, Tom Dumoulin, Vincenzo Nibali, Mikel Landa and two-time former Vuelta champion Chris Froome are also absent.
In Sunday’s second stage, riders will face a hilly route of nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Benidorm to Calpe on the southeastern coast of Spain.
The 21-day race is expected to be decided in the northern mountains. It will hit the Pyrenees in the enclave country of Andorra on Stage 9, when riders will face five mountain climbs in 94 kilometers (58 miles).
Stages 13, 15 and 16 are also hard mountain hikes that will whittle down the title hopefuls before a final week in the rugged hills of central Spain.
AIGLE, Switzerland — Retired sprinting standout Alessandro Petacchi has been banned for two years by the International Cycling Union after being linked to a blood doping ring.
The UCI says that Petacchi was punished for “use of prohibited methods/substances” in 2012 and 2013 based on information received from authorities in Austria.
The 45-year-old Petacchi, who won the points classification at all three Grand Tours, is the most successful cyclist linked to a scheme in which a German doctor allegedly offered doping services around the world to athletes in multiple sports.
The scandal blew open when five cross-country skiers were arrested at the Nordic world championships this year.
Austrian cyclists Stefan Denifl and Georg Preidler were each banned for four years in June by the Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee for their involvement in the doping network.
Petacchi, who won 22 stages at the Giro, has said he never had a blood transfusion.
The Italian served a nine-month ban in 2007 after testing positive for the asthma medication salbutamol.
Petacchi was suspended from his role as a cycling commentator on Italian state TV Rai in May after the blood doping allegations arose.