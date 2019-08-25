Linette beats Giorgi to win first WTA title at Bronx Open

NEW YORK — Magda Linette won her first WTA title Saturday, outlasting Camila Giorgi 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Bronx Open.
The 80th-ranked Poland native had to win three qualifying matches just to reach the main draw of the first-year tournament. She then beat three top-10 seeds to reach the second WTA final of her career.
She rallied from a 2-0 hole in the final set and won the final four games, breaking Giorgi’s serve to win the match.
Giorgi lost in the final for the second time in a month, having previously done so in Washington. She had a big finish in the semifinals, fighting off three match points in a third-set tiebreaker to oust top-seeded Wang Qiang, but faltered at the end Saturday and remained with two career titles.
Both players will stay in New York to play in the U.S. Open that begins Monday.
NEW YORK — Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, will miss the U.S. Open because of an injured glute muscle.
The Canadian was seeded 21st at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.
Main-draw play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Raonic’s withdrawal on Sunday and said that he will be replaced in the field by Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, who lost in qualifying.
NEW YORK — Mona Barthel has pulled out of the U.S. Open because of an injured right foot, allowing 2013 Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens to get into the field.
Flipkens lost in qualifying at Flushing Meadows but now will participate in the main draw for the 11th time.
Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was reaching the third round in 2009. She currently is ranked 109th.
Barthel is No. 102 and hasn’t played on tour since losing her opening match at Lausanne, Switzerland, last month.
She was supposed to face Lesia Tsurenko in the first round at the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Barthel’s withdrawal Sunday, a day before main-draw play begins.