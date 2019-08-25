Hurkacz beats Paire for first ATP World Tour title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hubert Hurkacz claimed his first ATP World Tour title Saturday night, holding off top-seeded Benoit Paire for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory.
The 22-year-old Hurkacz became the 14th first-time champion on the tour this year and the first Polish player to win a tour-level tournament since 1982, when Wojtek Fibak won in Chicago.
He broke serve five times in denying Paire, a 30-year-old Frenchman ranked 30th in the world and seeded 29th at the U.S. Open, his third tournament title of the year.
Hurkacz beat four straight seeded opponents in central North Carolina to earn 250 ATP ranking points and $96,505 in prize money. He began the tournament ranked 41st in the world – one spot below his career high set earlier this month – and is likely to surpass that level in the new rankings Monday.
NEW YORK — Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, will miss the U.S. Open because of an injured glute muscle.
The Canadian was seeded 21st at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.
Main-draw play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Raonic’s withdrawal on Sunday and said that he will be replaced in the field by Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, who lost in qualifying.
NEW YORK — Mona Barthel has pulled out of the U.S. Open because of an injured right foot, allowing 2013 Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens to get into the field.
Flipkens lost in qualifying at Flushing Meadows but now will participate in the main draw for the 11th time.
Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was reaching the third round in 2009. She currently is ranked 109th.
Barthel is No. 102 and hasn’t played on tour since losing her opening match at Lausanne, Switzerland, last month.
She was supposed to face Lesia Tsurenko in the first round at the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Barthel’s withdrawal Sunday, a day before main-draw play begins.