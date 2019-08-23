Wang Qiang rallies to reach Bronx Open semifinals

NEW YORK — Top-seeded Wang Qiang rallied from a dismal start to beat Anna Blinkova 0-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday and reach the semifinals of the Bronx Open.
Wang won just six of 20 points on her serve in the first set but turned around the match against Blinkova, a Russian whose next match will be against defending champion Naomi Osaka next week in the U.S. Open.
Wang, of China, will play her first WTA semifinal outside Asia against Camila Giorgi, who continued her strong recent play by routing Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1. Giorgi reached the final in Washington earlier this month.
Katerina Siniakova and Magda Linette will meet in the other semifinal at the first-year WTA tournament after pulling out three-set victories. Siniakova, the No. 5 seed, beat Bernarda Pera 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3. Linette edged No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
NEW YORK — New York City’s comptroller says the organizers of the U.S. Open tennis tournament owe the city $311,000 in back rent for use of the tournament site in Queens.
Scott Stringer said in an audit report released Thursday that the United States Tennis Association underreported the revenue of its Billie Jean King National Tennis Center by at least $31 million between 2014 and 2017.
“Any corporate entity leasing land from the city must pay its fair share of rent – no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Stringer said.
The USTA’s rent to the city Parks Department includes a percentage of gross revenues at the tennis center, where the U.S. Open will start next week.
USTA officials say the organization has agreed to pay the city around 40% of the amount Stringer cited – and in fact has already paid it -but it disputes that it owes the remainder.
“We just don’t agree with their findings on the other 60%,” said Danny Zausner, the chief operating officer of the National Tennis Center.
Stringer wants to renegotiate the lease to allow the city greater access to tennis center finances so that officials can assess what the city is owed. He said the Parks Department “accepts the tennis center’s financial reports at face value and lacks the resources to consistently verify their accuracy.”
USTA officials say they see no need to renegotiate the lease.
The association says the U.S. Open pumps $750 million a year into the local economy.
“We generate more in impact on annual basis from our three-week event than all the other sports properties in the city do combined,” Zausner said.
NEW YORK — Top-seeded Wang Qiang advanced to the quarterfinals of the Bronx Open with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Fiona Ferro on Wednesday.
The Chinese player, who will be the No. 18 seed in next week’s U.S. Open, will next face Anna Blinkova, who had to wait out a third-set rain delay before outlasting Mihaela Buzarnescu 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 6 minutes.
No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova also reached the quarterfinals by beating Kristie Ahn 6-3, 6-1, moving on to play Magda Linette. Linette knocked off ninth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-4.