Barbora Strycova upset in first match at WTA’s Bronx Open

NEW YORK — Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strycova was knocked out of the Bronx Open on Tuesday with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 loss to Bernarda Pera.
Strycova was the No. 3 seed and was playing her opening match in the new WTA tournament after receiving a first-round bye. But the 33-year-old Czech, the oldest player in the field, was handled easily by the American wild-card entrant over the final two sets on a hot afternoon after winning the first set.
Pera will play No. 5 Katerina Siniakova, who had rolled to a 6-0, 3-0 lead over Anastasia Potapova before the Russian qualifier retired.
The other quarterfinal matchup set up Tuesday will feature Camila Giorgi, who outlasted Andrea Petkovic 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3), against Alize Cornet, who was leading 7-6 (5), 4-0 when Zhu Lin had to retire with an injury.
NEW YORK — Top-seeded Wang Qiang advanced to the quarterfinals of the Bronx Open with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Fiona Ferro on Wednesday.
The Chinese player, who will be the No. 18 seed in next week’s U.S. Open, will next face Anna Blinkova, who had to wait out a third-set rain delay before outlasting Mihaela Buzarnescu 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 6 minutes.
No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova also reached the quarterfinals by beating Kristie Ahn 6-3, 6-1, moving on to play Magda Linette. Linette knocked off ninth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-4.
MADRID — Andy Murray will play in a second-tier Challenger Tour tournament hosted by Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy.
The tournament says Murray has accepted an invitation to play.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, had hip surgery in January. He returned to the court in June playing doubles – including at Wimbledon – before moving back to singles this month. The former No. 1 lost to Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and to Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem, both in the first round.
Murray has not played on the Challenger Tour since 2005. His opener at the tournament in Mallorca, Spain, will be his 35th match in the lower division.
The tournament starts on Aug. 26.