Serena Williams set to begin 2020 season in Auckland

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Serena Williams is set to begin her 2020 season at the WTA’s ASB Classic in Auckland in January.
Organizers of the ASB Classic announced the entry of the 23-time major winner on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old Williams has played the hard court tournament once before, losing in the second round in 2017.
On that occasion Williams’ experience of the Auckland tournament was not a happy one. She complained about the wind and cold weather, saying “it’s my least favorite conditions I’ve ever played in.”
Williams announced her engagement to fiancee Alexis Ohanian during her stay in Auckland and told reporters on Tuesday her memories of the city are “amazing.”
“Oh man, I want to win that title so bad,” Williams was quoted as saying. “Last time I was there I had so much going on and although I fought through to win my first match, I know I didn’t play to my level.
“I have such amazing memories that are really special to me from Auckland. I would really like to add some on court memories to that list.”
Williams’ preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open have been hampered by injury. She withdrew from Cincinnati last week, citing the same back injury that forced her to retire from the Rogers Cup final in Toronto
NEW YORK (AP) Alize Cornet beat Kateryna Kozlova 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday night in a weather-delayed match at the Bronx Open.
Bernarda Pera was the other winner on the first day of main-draw play at the new WTA tournament, with the American wild-card entrant beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-2.
The only WTA event being played the week before the U.S. Open took the spot on the schedule formerly held by the tournament in New Haven, Connecticut, which was sold and subsequently moved to China.
Wang Qiang is the No. 1 seed and has a bye along with No. 3 seed and Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strycova. No. 2 seed Carla Suarez Navarro pulled out, as did two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.
MASON, Ohio (AP) Madison Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) for her first Cincinnati championship Sunday, sending her into the U.S. Open on a one-week upswing.
By winning her first hardcourt final since the 2017 U.S. Open, she’ll be No. 10 when she returns to New York. Keys entered the tournament on a streak of early flameouts in her last three tournaments.
At 34, Kuznetsova was the oldest finalist in the Western & Southern Open’s history. Keys broke her late in both sets to win the title. Kuznetsova beat three top-10 players during the week, her best showing of a season that started late as she recovered from a knee injury.
