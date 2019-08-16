Hermans wins back-to-back Tour of Utah stages, extends lead

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Ben Hermans followed his dramatic effort at Powder Mountain by riding clear of his closest rivals on the finishing circuit Thursday to win his second straight stage in the Tour of Utah.
The stage from Antelope Island to the Utah capital covered 86 miles, but it wasn’t decided until the punchy downtown loop. The breakaway of Alex Howes, Lorenzo Fortunato, Travis McCabe and Marco Canola was soon caught, and Hermans began to position himself at the front of the lead group.
The Israel Cycling Academy rider attacked with a mile to go, then held off Kyle Murphy by seven seconds to extend his overall lead. Hermans now tops James Piccoli by 43 seconds with three stages left.
The fan-friendly stage Friday in Salt Lake City is made up of eight laps of a 6.7-mile course for a total of 54 miles. It is the same course that was used in 2013 and again in 2017.
LOGAN CITY, Utah — Umberto Marengo surged out of a late breakaway with about 100 meters to go Tuesday to win Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah, while Lawson Craddock was second and gained enough time to take the overall lead.
The stage took riders 87 miles, but it figured to end in a group sprint because of the five laps around downtown Logan City. Everything changed when a group of favorites got loose of the peloton.
Sebastian Schonberger made the first move on the final lap, but Craddock reacted to bring him back, and that gave Marengo an opening to sprint to the line with room to spare.
Craddock’s finish coupled with time bonuses moved him into first place by six seconds over Stage 1 winner James Piccoli and Joao Almeida, who rounded out the top five on Tuesday.
The race continues Wednesday with a brutal 84-mile climb from Brigham City to Powder Mountain. The field will end up climbing more than 7,300 feet in total elevation on the day.
HOLLADAY, Utah — James Piccoli won the opening prologue at Snowbird Resort on Monday to take the leader’s jersey in the Tour of Utah, triumphing over a field of 113 riders to start the seven-day race.
The 27-year-old Canadian finished the 3.3-mile ride over lumpy terrain at elevations of above 8,000 feet in 8 minutes, 37.59 seconds. That was good enough for a six-second advantage over the trio of Lawson Craddock, Serghei Tvetcov and Joao Almeida heading into Stage 2.
Piccoli has had a banner season, winning the Tour of the Gila and finishing second in the Tour de Beauce and the Joe Martin Stage Race, three of the premier events on the North American circuit.
The first full stage Tuesday takes riders 87 miles around Logan City. The ride covers the western slopes of the Bear River Mountains and, with two circuits around Little Mountain, tops over 4,300 feet of climbing before the riders finish with five downtown circuits.