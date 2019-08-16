Canola wins sprint to take stage at Tour of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Marco Canola jumped ahead of the sprinters left from a reduced bunch, holding off Travis McCabe and Brendan Rhim to win Friday night’s criterium-like stage in the Tour of Utah.
The stage in the state capital covered eight laps of just under seven miles apiece, yet the field came together on a steep ascent inside of a mile to go. James Piccoli surged to the front in search of a win that has eluded him all week, but Canola swept past everyone to pick up the win.
Ben Hermans held onto his overall lead by 44 seconds. Piccoli remained in second place.
Hayden McCormick made an embarrassing mistake when he surged to the front at the conclusion of the penultimate lap, then threw his arms in the air in celebration thinking he had won.
The stage Saturday takes riders 80 miles, starting and finishing in Park City.
SALT LAKE CITY — Ben Hermans followed his dramatic effort at Powder Mountain by riding clear of his closest rivals on the finishing circuit Thursday to win his second straight stage in the Tour of Utah.
The stage from Antelope Island to the Utah capital covered 86 miles, but it wasn’t decided until the punchy downtown loop. The breakaway of Alex Howes, Lorenzo Fortunato, Travis McCabe and Marco Canola was soon caught, and Hermans began to position himself at the front of the lead group.
The Israel Cycling Academy rider attacked with a mile to go, then held off Kyle Murphy by seven seconds to extend his overall lead. Hermans now tops James Piccoli by 43 seconds with three stages left.
The fan-friendly stage Friday in Salt Lake City is made up of eight laps of a 6.7-mile course for a total of 54 miles. It is the same course that was used in 2013 and again in 2017.
LOGAN CITY, Utah — Umberto Marengo surged out of a late breakaway with about 100 meters to go Tuesday to win Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah, while Lawson Craddock was second and gained enough time to take the overall lead.
The stage took riders 87 miles, but it figured to end in a group sprint because of the five laps around downtown Logan City. Everything changed when a group of favorites got loose of the peloton.
Sebastian Schonberger made the first move on the final lap, but Craddock reacted to bring him back, and that gave Marengo an opening to sprint to the line with room to spare.
Craddock’s finish coupled with time bonuses moved him into first place by six seconds over Stage 1 winner James Piccoli and Joao Almeida, who rounded out the top five on Tuesday.
The race continues Wednesday with a brutal 84-mile climb from Brigham City to Powder Mountain. The field will end up climbing more than 7,300 feet in total elevation on the day.