Umberto Marengo wins Stage 2 of Tour of Utah; Lawson Craddock leads

LOGAN CITY, Utah — Umberto Marengo surged out of a late breakaway with about 100 meters to go Tuesday to win Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah, while Lawson Craddock was second and gained enough time to take the overall lead.
The stage took riders 87 miles, but it figured to end in a group sprint because of the five laps around downtown Logan City. Everything changed when a group of favorites got loose of the peloton.
Sebastian Schonberger made the first move on the final lap, but Craddock reacted to bring him back, and that gave Marengo an opening to sprint to the line with room to spare.
Craddock’s finish coupled with time bonuses moved him into first place by six seconds over Stage 1 winner James Piccoli and Joao Almeida, who rounded out the top five on Tuesday.
The race continues Wednesday with a brutal 84-mile climb from Brigham City to Powder Mountain. The field will end up climbing more than 7,300 feet in total elevation on the day.
HOLLADAY, Utah — James Piccoli won the opening prologue at Snowbird Resort on Monday to take the leader’s jersey in the Tour of Utah, triumphing over a field of 113 riders to start the seven-day race.
The 27-year-old Canadian finished the 3.3-mile ride over lumpy terrain at elevations of above 8,000 feet in 8 minutes, 37.59 seconds. That was good enough for a six-second advantage over the trio of Lawson Craddock, Serghei Tvetcov and Joao Almeida heading into Stage 2.
Piccoli has had a banner season, winning the Tour of the Gila and finishing second in the Tour de Beauce and the Joe Martin Stage Race, three of the premier events on the North American circuit.
The first full stage Tuesday takes riders 87 miles around Logan City. The ride covers the western slopes of the Bear River Mountains and, with two circuits around Little Mountain, tops over 4,300 feet of climbing before the riders finish with five downtown circuits.
COSENZA, Italy — Italian cyclist Domenico Pozzovivo will undergo surgery and miss the Spanish Vuelta after being injured in a collision with a car while training.
The 36-year-old Pozzovivo fractured bones in his leg and arm in the crash in Cosenza in southern Italy on Monday and was taken by ambulance to Annunziata Hospital.
His Bahrain Merida team says Pozzovivo is in intensive care and will need surgery but he is “stable and conscious.”
The team says it will give more updates after surgery.
Pozzovivo was set for a leadership role for Bahrain Merida at the Vuelta, which starts Aug. 24.
He was also forced to miss the 2014 edition of the race after breaking his leg in another training crash.