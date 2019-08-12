Pozzovivo to miss Vuelta after breaking leg and arm in crash

COSENZA, Italy (AP) Italian cyclist Domenico Pozzovivo will undergo surgery and miss the Spanish Vuelta after being injured in a collision with a car while training.
The 36-year-old Pozzovivo fractured bones in his leg and arm in the crash in Cosenza in southern Italy on Monday and was taken by ambulance to Annunziata Hospital.
His Bahrain Merida team says Pozzovivo is in intensive care and will need surgery but he is “stable and conscious.”
The team says it will give more updates after surgery.
Pozzovivo was set for a leadership role for Bahrain Merida at the Vuelta, which starts Aug. 24.
He was also forced to miss the 2014 edition of the race after breaking his leg in a training incident.
—
ALKMAAR, Netherlands — Elia Viviani of Italy capped an already successful summer with victory in the road race at the European championships on Sunday.
Viviani won a two-man sprint ahead of Yves Lampaert of Belgium after crosswinds played havoc with the peloton during the final 11 laps of the 165-kilometer (102.5-mile) race in Alkmaar.
Pascal Ackermann of Germany finished third, eight seconds behind his breakaway companions.
Viviani’s Italian teammates worked hard throughout the day and caused the split that left a group of 13 riders at the front before the leading trio moved away from the pack with two laps to go.
“I think we did a completely different tactic from what we were thinking this morning,” Viviani said. “This morning we were thinking about the sprint, but then we wanted to make the race hard.”
With Viviani the best sprinter in the group, Lampaert attacked with 3.5 kilometers left to leave Ackermann and Viviani in his wake. Viviani waited patiently on Ackermann’s wheel then surged ahead to close the gap with Lampaert, his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammate on the World Tour.
Lampaert launched the final sprint but quickly stopped his effort when Viviani passed him with ease. Less than a week after Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht died following a crash during the Tour of Poland, Viviani pointed a finger to the sky as he celebrated his win, then crossed himself.
“It’s one of my best wins,” said Viviani, who won the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic last weekend and won a Tour de France stage last month. “It was totally different from a bunch sprint. After a Grand Tour, I always have a lot of resistance and big legs.”
Alexander Kristoff won the main peloton sprint to finish fourth.
ZIPAQUIRA, Colombia — Thousands of screaming fans are holding a victory party for Tour de France Champion Egan Bernal in his Colombian hometown.
Bernal rode into the central square of Zipaquira on his bike on Wednesday wearing the Tour’s famed yellow jersey. A group of some 3,000 supporters dressed in the same color chanted his name. The 22-year-old is the youngest to win the Tour in 110 years, and is the first Latin American.
Bernal won the Tour last month, ahead of defending champion and Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas. His victory has been widely celebrated in Colombia, which has produced several world-class cyclists but had never won the sport’s most famous race.