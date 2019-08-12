Piccoli wins opening prologue at Tour of Utah

HOLLADAY, Utah (AP) James Piccoli won the opening prologue at Snowbird Resort on Monday to take the leader’s jersey in the Tour of Utah, triumphing over a field of 113 riders to start the seven-day race.
The 27-year-old Canadian finished the 3.3-mile ride over lumpy terrain at elevations of above 8,000 feet in 8 minutes, 37.59 seconds. That was good enough for a six-second advantage over the trio of Lawson Craddock, Serghei Tvetcov and Joao Almeida heading into Stage 2.
Piccoli has had a banner season, winning the Tour of the Gila and finishing second in the Tour de Beauce and the Joe Martin Stage Race, three of the premier events on the North American circuit.
The first full stage Tuesday takes riders 87 miles around Logan City. The ride covers the western slopes of the Bear River Mountains and, with two circuits around Little Mountain, tops over 4,300 feet of climbing before the riders finish with five downtown circuits.
COSENZA, Italy (AP) Italian cyclist Domenico Pozzovivo will undergo surgery and miss the Spanish Vuelta after being injured in a collision with a car while training.
The 36-year-old Pozzovivo fractured bones in his leg and arm in the crash in Cosenza in southern Italy on Monday and was taken by ambulance to Annunziata Hospital.
His Bahrain Merida team says Pozzovivo is in intensive care and will need surgery but he is “stable and conscious.”
The team says it will give more updates after surgery.
Pozzovivo was set for a leadership role for Bahrain Merida at the Vuelta, which starts Aug. 24.
He was also forced to miss the 2014 edition of the race after breaking his leg in a training incident.
ALKMAAR, Netherlands — Elia Viviani of Italy capped an already successful summer with victory in the road race at the European championships on Sunday.
Viviani won a two-man sprint ahead of Yves Lampaert of Belgium after crosswinds played havoc with the peloton during the final 11 laps of the 165-kilometer (102.5-mile) race in Alkmaar.
Pascal Ackermann of Germany finished third, eight seconds behind his breakaway companions.
Viviani’s Italian teammates worked hard throughout the day and caused the split that left a group of 13 riders at the front before the leading trio moved away from the pack with two laps to go.
“I think we did a completely different tactic from what we were thinking this morning,” Viviani said. “This morning we were thinking about the sprint, but then we wanted to make the race hard.”
With Viviani the best sprinter in the group, Lampaert attacked with 3.5 kilometers left to leave Ackermann and Viviani in his wake. Viviani waited patiently on Ackermann’s wheel then surged ahead to close the gap with Lampaert, his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammate on the World Tour.
Lampaert launched the final sprint but quickly stopped his effort when Viviani passed him with ease. Less than a week after Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht died following a crash during the Tour of Poland, Viviani pointed a finger to the sky as he celebrated his win, then crossed himself.
“It’s one of my best wins,” said Viviani, who won the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic last weekend and won a Tour de France stage last month. “It was totally different from a bunch sprint. After a Grand Tour, I always have a lot of resistance and big legs.”
Alexander Kristoff won the main peloton sprint to finish fourth.