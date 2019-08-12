Getty Images

Cilic upset in straight sets, Venus advances in Cincinnati

Associated PressAug 12, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
MASON, Ohio (AP) Marin Cilic became the first seed to lose in the Western & Southern Open when 39th-ranked Radu Albot beat him 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the opening round Monday.

Unseeded Venus Williams won the last four games of her match against qualifier Lauren Davis for a 7-5, 6-2 victory, earning a second-round match with fifth-seeded and defending champion Kiki Bertens.

In the first match on Stadium Court, 20th-ranked Elise Mertens dispatched local favorite Caty McNally 7-5, 6-0 to set up a second-round match with Elina Svitolina, the No. 7 seed and a semifinalist at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray was scheduled to play Monday afternoon in his first singles match since the Australian Open in January.

Teenager Andreescu hailed for play, poise ahead of US Open

Associated PressAug 12, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
TORONTO (AP) Current and former players are praising teenager Bianca Andreescu of Canada – not only for winning her third title of the year and first on home soil, but for the gracious way she handled a surprise retirement by Serena Williams.

Andreescu won the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Sunday after an emotional Williams said she could not continue in the final because of back spasms.

Williams’ decision initially caught Andreescu off guard, but the younger player quickly went over to console the 37-year-old American star.

“I’m a pretty outgoing person and I felt like I knew what to say at that moment because I knew exactly how she felt because of what I’ve been through the last couple of months with my shoulder and even last year with my back,” the 19-year-old Andreescu said Monday in a phone interview with The Canadian Press.

Williams called Andreescu an “old soul” and a “great sportswoman.” Those words meant a lot to Andreescu, who grew up idolizing the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“I’ve watched (Williams) play my whole life,” she said. “She’s a champion and she’s an inspiration on and off the court. So having those words come out of her mouth about me is pretty damn awesome.”

Many others were quick to offer words of approval, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called Andreescu “an inspiration to players across Canada” in a tweet.

“Today you showed tennis fans what sportsmanship is all about,” he wrote on Sunday.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King, famous for pushing for women’s equality in the sport, also joined the cheers on social media, saying Andreescu showed “a level of maturity well beyond her years.”

“This is how women should treat each other. Her empathy and support for Serena were admirable. Competitors and women supporting women!” King tweeted.

The win moved Andreescu to 14th in the rankings. She has a 38-5 record this season, including titles at Newport Beach and Indian Wells, and Sunday’s win was her 17th straight in matches that have been completed. She has withdrawn or retired twice during that span because of injury.

She’ll take that hot streak into the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 26. She withdrew from this week’s Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati to give herself time to recover after dealing with shoulder and groin injuries this year.

“At this point, after all I’ve been through with injuries, I want to listen to my body,” Andreescu said. “And my body told me to just take it easy right now and get ready for the U.S. Open.”

Murray loses in first round at Cincinnati in singles return

Associated PressAug 12, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT
MASON, Ohio (AP) Andy Murray moved well in his first singles match since January, but not well enough to move on.

Utilizing a bottomless arsenal of drop shots, Richard Gasquet snapped a five-match losing streak against Murray with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

The singles match was Murray’s first since a painful exit from the Australian Open that had him thinking his career might be over. The three-time Grand Slam champion underwent a second hip surgery on Jan. 28, receiving metal implants that helped eliminate the pain that had hobbled him for a long time. Murray played doubles in several tournaments, including Wimbledon with Serena Williams and at Washington with brother Jamie, before deciding to try singles at Cincinnati, where he is a two-time champion.

The 32-year-old’s rust was evident as he double-faulted on his first serve, but he recovered to last 1 hour, 36 minutes with no apparent health issues.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic and third-seeded Roger Federer remain in the men’s draw. It’s the first tournament for both players since their five-set final at Wimbledon, won by Djokovic in a match considered one of the greatest in history.

The other member of the Big Three, Rafael Nadal, withdrew from the Masters event, citing fatigue after he won the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday.

The women’s Rogers Cup champion, Canadian Bianca Andreescu, also withdrew from Cincinnati because of a change in her schedule, tournament officials said. Andreescu won in Toronto after Serena Williams retired with back problems.

Gasquet will play fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round.

Among other men’s matches, wild card Sam Querrey earned a second-round berth opposite Djokovic with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1) win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.