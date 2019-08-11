AP Photo

Rafael Nadal wins fifth Roger Cup title

Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTREAL — Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 on in just 70 minutes Sunday at breezy IGA Stadium.

The 33-year-old Nadal won the event for the third time in Montreal. The first came in 2005 at age 19 over Andre Agassi, and the second in 2013. Nadal won in Toronto in 2008 and 2018.

“I played a solid match, my best match of the week so far without a doubt,” Nadal said. “I did a lot of things well – changing directions, changing rhythms.”

The second-ranked Spanish star won his 83rd singles title and third of the year, following clay victories in Rome and at the French Open. He extended his tour record for Masters 1000 titles to 35, two more than top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

“He was playing very well during the whole week. So for me, it was important in the beginning that he doesn’t take advantage, because finals are always a little bit more difficult for everyone,” Nadal said. “I’ve played a lot of these. I know beginnings can be tricky, especially against a great player like him but especially when a player like him is playing with a lot of confidence like he was playing during the whole week.”

Medvedev, from Russia, was seeded eighth. The match was his first against Nadal.

“I knew how it’s going to be,” Medvedev said. “I was kind of ready for it. Then didn’t manage to probably show my best tennis, but at the same time Rafa was incredible today. I need to see the match on the TV to say for sure, but congrats to him. I need to do better next time.”

Nadal had a walkover in the semifinals Saturday when Gael Monfils withdrew because of an ankle injury.

Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos won the doubles title in their first event together. They beat Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands 7-5, 7-5.

He’s back: Andy Murray returns to singles with healing hip

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MASON, Ohio (AP) Andy Murray smiled as he walked off the court after a brisk practice session, pain-free and moving better all the time. Retirement? Out of mind for now.

Instead, the three-time major champion is back to playing singles at a Masters event.

Murray is the first-day focus at the Western & Southern Open. A painful exit at the Australian Open left him thinking the end of his career was in sight. He had a second hip operation in January that implanted metal, eliminated the pain and totally changed his outlook.

His against-the-odds comeback takes another step when he faces Richard Gasquet in the first round Monday. A lot of challenges remain before he’s ready to play at a high level again.

“That’s the situation I’m in, and I would have signed up for being in this position I’m in six months ago, absolutely,” said Murray, wearing a shirt that said “BELIEVE” across the front. “Hopefully it makes for some exciting early round matches.”

Once the surgery eliminated the hip pain that had hobbled him for a long time, the 32-year-old Murray chose to make a comeback. He played doubles in several tournaments, including Wimbledon with Serena Williams and the Citi Open with brother Jamie .

After practicing singles the past few weeks, Murray felt good enough to give it a go. The Western & Southern Open offered him a wild-card slot, and he’ll use the tournament near Cincinnati as a gauge.

“I have zero pain,” Murray said. “I’m not expecting to be moving as well as I used to, but I still think I can probably move better than I am now. But that will take time. I started playing singles a couple weeks ago.

“There’s still some improvement to come from my hip operation as well. So in the next few months, I’ll build up to that.”

His singles return reunites the “Big Four” for the first time since the Australian Open. Defending champion Novak Djokovic, seven-time champion Roger Federer and 2013 champion Rafael Nadal also are in the tournament.

Djokovic won Cincinnati for the first time last year after five finals losses, beating Federer to claim the only ATP Masters 1000 title that had eluded him. Djokovic is the first singles player to win all nine events.

The Big Four has dominated in Cincinnati, winning 11 of the past 14 titles. The Big Four also has claimed 11 straight Grand Slams and 16 of the past 17, with Djokovic beating Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker at Wimbledon last month.

“We’re still playing our best in the Grand Slams and events that matter most,” Djokovic said Sunday.

Murray is a long way from the form that helped him win the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016, but there’s hope ahead. He’s hoping to get back to playing singles regularly on the tour. He’s also pondering doubles in the 2020 Olympics with his brother.

After seeing how things go in Cincinnati, he’ll decide whether to enter another tournament later this year to continue rebuilding his game.

“Obviously I’ll find out on the court tomorrow if I have doubts about my movement and how my hip and stuff is feeling, but I’ve done what I could to make that easy on myself,” Murray said. “There’s nothing for me to worry about, but I know it’s easy to say that but when you get on the court, psychologically it can be tricky.”

Serena retires due to injury as Andreescu wins Rogers Cup

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury on Sunday.

Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.

Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.

The tournament’s final lasted only 16 minutes before Williams withdrew.

After the chair umpire announced Williams’ retirement, the former world No. 1 started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

“I’m not a crier, but, thank you guys,” said Williams as she choked back tears after accepting the second-place check. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.”

Williams’ retirement was the last of several high-profile injuries at this year’s Rogers Cup. Fourth-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from her quarterfinal matchup with Marie Bouzkova. On the men’s side, Milos Raonic retired after two sets against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a much-anticipated all-Canadian matchup. No. 16 seed Gael Monfils then withdrew before his semifinal against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

The 19-year-old Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ontario, has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday. Her previous high was 22nd.

“I’m speechless right now. I’m the first Canadian who got to the finals and has won this tournament since 1969,” Andreescu said after being presented with the Rogers Cup trophy in an on-court ceremony. “This been a dream come true, really.

“This week has not been easy. I’ve had many, many tough matches.”

The Rogers Cup was Andreescu’s first tournament after a right-shoulder injury sidelined her since the French Open in May.

“What I’ve been through the past two months has not been easy,” Andreescu said when addressing fans. “I kept telling myself `never give up.’ I’m trying to look at my injury not as a setback but more of a challenge. I tried to embrace it as much as I can.”

Andreescu had been on the court more than any other player at this year’s Rogers Cup at 10 hours, 54 minutes heading into the match against Williams.

Faye Urban of Windsor, Ontario, beat Vancouver’s Vicki Berner in the 1969 final, when the tournament was still played on clay courts and called the Canadian Open.